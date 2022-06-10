ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx teen rescued from Poughkeepsie hotel is missing again

By Mary Murphy
 4 days ago

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who was found in a Poughkeepsie hotel in April after she was missing for 10 days disappeared again on Thursday, police said Friday.

Mariah Sanchez, who wrote on Instagram in late April about her troubled childhood, was last seen leaving Bronx Care Health Center at 1775 Grand Concourse at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police told PIX11 News she had been staying with foster parents before she disappeared.

More The Missing Stories

The girl’s biological father, Christian Sanchez, said Mariah was briefly in his custody last September until the Administration for Children’s Services placed her in foster care.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to get a call about your child going AWOL, more than once,” Christian Sanchez told PIX11 News on Friday. “It’s a very difficult situation; she is my only child.”

Back on April 12, Sanchez, along with a 13-year-old family friend she was staying with, went missing after taking a ride on the BX 6 bus after school near Yankee Stadium.

Bounty hunters got involved in tracking the girls and discovered they were staying in Poughkeepsie. The other teenager had escaped the hotel and told her parents where they could find Sanchez. ACS investigators discovered Sanchez at the Red Roof Inn in a room with an older woman, a man in his 20s, and a pit bull.

During the time Sanchez was being evaluated at a hospital after the rescue, she posted on Instagram, using slang words: “Y’all be so fake, ya love me n wish me the best but in ma worse moments y’all was Neva there. I fought my battles alone.”

In the same post, the teen accused family members of abuse — something that’s upsetting to her father, who told PIX11, “that baffles my mind.”

“Not under my care,” Christian Sanchez said.

The father said Mariah had a difficult childhood while living in Orange County with her mom.

“She’s been like a gypsy, bouncing around from home to home,” Christian Sanchez said. “She was always left somewhere, like, for example, with her uncle, my mother, her aunt.”

Sanchez said his mother was caring for Mariah for two years before the girl came to live with him in the Bronx in September.

“I’ve done the best I could as a father,” he said. “I just recently became a full-time father with her.”

Sanchez said he thinks his daughter doesn’t want structure in her life.

“I don’t think she understands the danger,” Sanchez said of his daughter’s repeated disappearances this year.

The father said he hoped to regain custody of his daughter.

“They want me to take parenting classes, which I am taking,” he said.

Comments / 54

Abu'Aljada Videl Harmon Ryan
4d ago

Baby thinks she fought those battles alone when God was carrying her all this time... may my prayers for Gods protection reach this young lady.

Reply(10)
37
A’shadeeyah
4d ago

At 13 once she got a taste of the streets it will be hard to bring her back You either gotta catch her in jail🚓 or in a morgue⚰️ But there’s always hope she’ll reach bottom and maybe become a counselor🙏🏻🎓

Reply(2)
20
Taurus Lady
4d ago

she is crying out for help. abused at home and running away again. detectives need to figure this out quick.

Reply(5)
31
PIX11

PIX11

