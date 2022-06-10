ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

Coach Jacky Jones Honored by the Toombs County BOE

By Bob Roberts
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday night at the June meeting of the Toombs County Board of Education the board unanimously approved for the field at Booster Stadium to be officially named Jacky Jones Field at Booster Stadium (The Pit). Coach Jones was presented...

Williams Named Lady Indian Head Coach

A former Vidalia Lady Indian standout will be at the helm of the Vidalia Lady Indians when they take the floor later this year. Vidalia Assistant Coach Kourtnee Williams, who led the Lady Indians to their only State Championship appearance, was named the Head Coach of the Lady Indians on Tuesday.
VIDALIA, GA
George Leonard Peavy, Vidalia

George Leonard Peavy, age 80 of Vidalia, Georgia, passed away on June 11, 2022. Mr. Peavy was born in Toombs County, Georgia on October 19, 1941, to Lillie Maude Peavy and Benjamin Pickett Peavy. He retired many years ago after completing his career as a custom cabinet maker. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves, loved to fish, and was always willing to cook a delicious meal for his friends. He was perhaps best known for his kind and friendly personality; those who knew him well understood he never met a stranger.
VIDALIA, GA
Mr. Billy Merida Clayton Riner, Lyons

Mr. Billy Merida Clayton Riner, age 92, of Lyons, died peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Billy was a lifelong resident of Toombs County. He was the last surviving child of ten children of Jonah Lee Riner of Aimwell Road. Billy proudly served in the...
LYONS, GA
Mrs. Melinda Collins Hilton, Vidalia

Mrs. Melinda Collins Hilton, age 59, of Vidalia, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. She was a native of Toombs County and lived there most of her life. She was a bank teller and also worked in admissions at Brewton-Parker College. She was Baptist by faith and enjoyed cooking, reading and gardening. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hilton; her father, Gaston Levi Collins, Sr.; her mother, Sidney Pearl Hall Sheppard; and one brother, William S. Collins.
VIDALIA, GA
Mr. Harold C. Mobley, Uvalda

Mr. Harold C. Mobley, age 74, of Uvalda, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, living in or near Uvalda all of his life. He was a 1966 graduate of Montgomery County High School and later earned a Bachelor’s degree from Brewton-Parker College. He farmed several years before retiring with Georgia Power after thirty years as a local manger in Baxley/Hazlehurst. He was a member and trustee of Uvalda Methodist Church and served sixteen years as Montgomery County Commissioner. He was a former member of Baxley Kiwanis Club and Hazlehurst Rotary Club, and was active in the Chamber of Commerce in both Appling County and Jeff Davis County. His hobbies included quail hunting, raising Pointers and Setters, golf, gardening, and making syrup. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hiram Mobley and Marjorie “Mitzi” Mattox Mobley.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
June 25--Special Women's Program in Vidalia

June 25--First African Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue in Vidalia, invites you to their special women's program "Women of Faith: Praying with Power from on High", June 25th at 10:00. Theme "Something is bound to happen when we Pray" (Mark 11:24) Sponsored by the Deaconess Ministry.
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Heat Advisory Tuesday | 108° Heat Index Expected

The National Weather Service in Charleston, S.C. has issued a Bulloch Heat Advisory that includes Statesboro from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale and Hampton Counties. In Georgia, Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Tattnall and Evans Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
STATESBORO, GA
13WMAZ

The Pleasant Hill community celebrates Juneteenth

MACON, Ga. — Juneteenth is coming up and here in Central Georgia, folks are already kicking off the holiday celebrations. The Pleasant Hill neighborhood held its 16th annual reunion Saturday, serving as a starting point for Juneteenth in Macon-Bibb County. The community came out to the Mattie Hubbard Jones...
MACON, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Highway 133 construction work widens roadway from Moultrie to Albany

Work on the Georgia Highway 133 widening project is ongoing, with two sections of new roadway under construction between Albany and Moultrie. The longest single stretch of the project from is a 13.87 mile section under construction in Colquit County that has an estimated $73 million construction cost. The other...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 6-12)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins Museum of Aviation commemorates 78th D-Day As we lose more World War II veterans each year, the Museum of Aviation wants to make sure their legacy lives on. The Museum of Aviation is full of sights and sounds through the history of flight in the U.S., and that includes the crucial role of air support during the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
MACON, GA
wtoc.com

Ga. Primary Election early voting for runoff begins next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Georgia, early voting for runoff elections will start next week including two races in Chatham County. Chief Recorders Court Judge and the County’s District 5 Board of Education seat are the positions that still need to be determined. If you’re looking to vote by...
13WMAZ

Central Georgians gather for police memorial ride in Macon

MACON, Ga. — American Legion held a police memorial ride Saturday in memory of fallen officers in Central Georgia. Bikers from all over came out to honor those they've lost. The 60-mile ride began at 11 a.m. escorted by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Several different organizations came out,...
MACON, GA
HuffPost

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Savannah, Georgia

Take A Break is your ultimate guide to the perfect trips to recharge, rediscover yourself and your relationships, and reengage with the world. We’ll cover shopping stops, great bars, restaurants worth your money, photo opportunities, memorable drives and experiences, and other important details you need before you book. Below,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Judge: Georgia county can’t deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding […]
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

GSP: Chase across two counties ends with driver crashing in Dublin

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A high-speed chase that started in Treutlen County ended in Laurens County with the driver injured. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Treutlen County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a car for speeding. The driver drove away, beginning a chase that went into Laurens County. The driver eventually crashed near the courthouse in Dublin.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

237 pounds of illegal marijuana seized in Florida, Georgia traffic stops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies combined recently to seize more than 230 pounds of illegal marijuana during two separate traffic stops in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. The seizures were part of an effort by the Florida Highway Patrol, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA....
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Community Policy