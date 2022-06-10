Coach Jacky Jones Honored by the Toombs County BOE

The National Weather Service in Charleston, S.C. has issued a Bulloch Heat Advisory that includes Statesboro from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale and Hampton Counties. In Georgia, Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Tattnall and Evans Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO