The 2022 Glamorous Luncheon was held at The Townsend Hotel in Birmingham on May 21. The event, which was presented by the Glamorous Moms Foundation (GMF), was emceed by “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” co-host Lauren Crocker and included shopping, a plated lunch and dessert, a silent auction, and networking. Guests also enjoyed a fashion show featuring local designers. Funds benefited GMF’s mission to “provide support, inspire, and build confidence in women and children.”

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO