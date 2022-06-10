Early morning officer-involved crash, minor injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a crash with minor injuries at 8th and Texas Tech Parkway Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is currently being diverted into the UMC emergency drive. Avoid the area if possible.
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Hobbs woman has died at a Lubbock hospital after she was shot in the chest. On June 12, Hobbs police were called to the 1000 block of West Berry for reports of a gunshot victim. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Melinda Heckard. She was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where she was later transported out to a Lubbock hospital. She died from her injuries.
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday night collision in West Lubbock that sent two teenage girls to the hospital and one man to jail. Officers were called...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New information has been revealed regarding the suspicious death in Anton on June 10. On June 10, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Tarver St. in Anton for a possible unresponsive man. The sheriff’s office was told he was surrounded by dogs and had bite marks on his body.
(Lubbock Police Department Press Release) (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in the June 5th shooting in central Lubbock that left one person dead. Officers responded to the 1700 block of 25th Street at...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash was reported at the intersection of 82nd St. and Slide Rd. at around 9: 30 a.m. on June 13. Two vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported. Motorists are no longer requested to avoid the area.
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in the June 5th shooting in central Lubbock that left one person dead. Officers responded to the 1700 block of 25th Street at 7:55 p.m. on June 5th...
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs Police are working to identify a body found in a field west of Zia Park Casino on Sunday. A witness told police they saw the person lying in the field as they were driving in the area of West Millen. They checked on the person and said he appeared to be dead.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 21-year-old Joshua Torres was indicted on Tuesday, charged with intoxication manslaughter after a 14-year-old boy died from injuries suffered in a crash on May 28. PREVIOUS STORY: 14-year-old killed in Friday night crash, 2 others in serious condition. Police tell us the call came in from...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in West Lubbock that sent two teens to the hospital and a man to jail. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on 19th Street at West Loop 289 on June 12. Police found a 16-year-old female driver...
CLOVIS, New Mexico— The Clovis Police Department reported two drive-by shootings between the late-night hours of Sunday and the early morning hours of Monday. According to a press release, the first shooting was reported in the 200 block of Gary Street and the second was in the 900 block of Cypress Street. Different types of […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have identified the person seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Investigators say 20-year-old Vanessa Marcial was traveling with a group of motorcyclists in the westbound lanes of North Loop 289 just after 1 p.m. when she tried to slow down to take the Clovis Hwy. exit. She lost control of the motorcycle and was seriously injured.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday evening around 9:50, a rollover occurred on South Loop 289 and University Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to LPD, two juveniles were “moderately injured.”. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer home on Hwy. 87 near FM 1585 was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. The southbound access road to Hwy. 87 is blocked. Woodrow Fire responded after 4:30 p.m. and Lubbock Fire assisted. The fire was contained to one structure. There is no information about...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer days and summer breaks for schools could lead to more car burglaries or stolen vehicles this season. July is called “Watch Your Car Month” because Jay Truelock, chief investigator at the South Plains Auto Theft Task Force, says this is their busiest time of the year.
Have you ever seen pictures and thought, 'they're lucky to be alive?' This is one of those of times. You may have heard or read about this accident...we sure did. We didn't know until later that it was a friend of ours. Our buddy Troy and his family had just built this fence about a month ago and on the morning of July 10th, they all got a big "nope" from a Lubbock driver.
AUSTIN, Texas— Lubbock mayor Tray Payne said the city will receive grant money by the Motor Vehicle Prevention Authority, according to a release. “The Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority (MVCPA) awarded almost $15 million in grants yesterday to police departments and sheriff’s offices across Texas,” the release said. “The funds support full-time specialized auto theft […]
