Moberly, MO

Moberly woman charged with animal abuse for strangling, burning dog in sacrifice

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

A Moberly woman faces felony animal abuse charges after strangling a dog to death and burning its body as part of a sacrifice. Brianna Lingo, 29, of Moberly...

www.kjluradio.com

kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested for weekend stabbing just northwest of Stephens Lake

A Columbia man is arrested for stabbing another man with a pocket knife. John Bibby, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. According to court records, police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Amelia Street Sunday night to investigate a stabbing. When the arrived, the male victim told them Bibby had been on the phone with his mother when he started yelling about religious warfare. The victim says Bibby then came at him and cut him on the stomach. The wound required stitches.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Moniteau County man sentenced to five years for stealing truck loaded with guns

A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to a portion of his charges. Daniel Purnell, 35, of Clarksburg, pleaded down in Cooper County court on Monday to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, five additional charges were dropped.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

MU golfer suspended for taking photos in restroom

An international student athlete at MU is suspended for taking pictures of a woman inside a bathroom stall. Yuta Tsai, a member of MU’s golf team, is charged with two misdemeanors, including invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence. The university has confirmed that Tsai has been suspended from the team per university policy.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man gets 74 years in prison for drug-related murder

A Fulton man convicted earlier this year of a drug-related murder is sentenced. Justin Witt was sentenced Monday to a total of 74 years in prison for the 2019 murder of 29-year-old Nathan Pritchett, also of Fulton. Witt was found guilty in March on five counts, including second-degree murder. On...
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Franklin County man arrested after he's caught with chopped up, stolen truck

A Franklin County man is arrested after being caught with a stolen, chopped up truck. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says officers conducted a traffic stop on a truck pulling a trailer last week. The trailer was hauling a pickup truck that had been chopped into pieces. That truck had not been reported stolen, so officers let the driver go.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One woman injured in Columbia shooting

Columbia Police are investigating a weekend shooting with injuries on the Business Loop. The department says it responded to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of the Business Loop Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City teen seriously injured in Moniteau County crash

A Jefferson City teen is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Erika Castro, 18, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Clarksburg Sunday morning when she ran off the side of the road and hit two MoDOT signs and a bridge support before her car overturned.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two men arrested after chase that runs through Montgomery County

Two eastern Missouri men are arrested after a two-county chase that ended in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that deputies in neighboring Lincoln County were pursuing a truck near the county line on Highway E Saturday night. Montgomery County deputies took over the pursuit after spotting the truck on Highway V. The chase continued onto Highway 161 and went through Montgomery City and Danville before entering I-70.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

New United Way program seeks retirees and senior for volunteerism

The Heart of Missouri United Way is taking a new approach to recruit volunteers. It was last week when the organization launched its new Give 5 program, which targets retirees and seniors with volunteer opportunities, asking them to donate 5 hours of their time each month. Director of Communications and...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Crew of USS Jefferson City visiting namesake city this week

The crew of Jefferson City’s namesake submarine vessel is in town this week. Crew members of the USS Jefferson City met with residents and city leaders at the City Council chambers last night. The crew members answered questions about the submarine and received a ceremonial welcome from Mayor Carrie Tergin.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia breaks record temperature on Sunday

A week of triple-digit heat and expected record-breaking temperatures has just started, and Columbia has already set a record. The National Weather Service of St. Louis says Columbia broke its daily high minimum temperature on Sunday, June 12. The low yesterday was 77, which breaks the old record of 75 set in 1952.
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjluradio.com

Columbia Public Schools Board approves budget, including raises for teachers

The Columbia Public School Board approves a $263 million budget for next school year. School board members approved the budget at their meeting Monday. The budget raises starting teacher salaries to $40,250 a year, a $1200 increase. In addition, the budget provides funding to hire seven new teachers, eight paraprofessionals...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City School Board signs off on budget

The Jefferson City School District’s Board of Education signs off on the budget for the next fiscal year. The board approved the budget at its meeting Monday night. It incudes a 3.2% raise for teachers and provides a raise for hourly employees. The district could also add three new staff members.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

