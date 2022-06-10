Moberly woman charged with animal abuse for strangling, burning dog in sacrifice

A Columbia man is arrested for stabbing another man with a pocket knife. John Bibby, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. According to court records, police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Amelia Street Sunday night to investigate a stabbing. When the arrived, the male victim told them Bibby had been on the phone with his mother when he started yelling about religious warfare. The victim says Bibby then came at him and cut him on the stomach. The wound required stitches.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO