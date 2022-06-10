ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Lebanon man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dallas County

By Randy Mitchell
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

A Laclede County man is killed when he wrecks his SUV 10 miles west of...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Elderly Rolla man dies in Texas County crash

An elderly Rolla man dies when he wrecks his flatbed pickup in southern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Rickie Walker, 74, was driving on Highway 63 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Cabool, when he crossed the center line and drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Walker’s truck collided with a small drainage ditch and fence before it overturned.
ROLLA, MO
kjluradio.com

Texas County man seriously injured in crash west of Licking

A Texas County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car five miles west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joseph Kaplan, 26, of Licking, was driving on Highway 32 Saturday night when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the side of the road. He then returned to the road, ran off the other side of the road, hit several trees and overturned.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City teen seriously injured in Moniteau County crash

A Jefferson City teen is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Erika Castro, 18, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Clarksburg Sunday morning when she ran off the side of the road and hit two MoDOT signs and a bridge support before her car overturned.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Franklin County man arrested after he's caught with chopped up, stolen truck

A Franklin County man is arrested after being caught with a stolen, chopped up truck. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says officers conducted a traffic stop on a truck pulling a trailer last week. The trailer was hauling a pickup truck that had been chopped into pieces. That truck had not been reported stolen, so officers let the driver go.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
County
Laclede County, MO
County
Dallas County, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Lebanon, MO
Crime & Safety
Dallas County, MO
Crime & Safety
Laclede County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Wanted man captured in Pulaski County

A man wanted by authorities in Pulaski County for stealing a vehicle has been captured. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirms Tyson Warner, 40, of Success, was taken into custody this morning. It was Monday when the sheriff’s office issued an alert about a vehicle stolen near Richland. Deputies...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Moniteau County man sentenced to five years for stealing truck loaded with guns

A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to a portion of his charges. Daniel Purnell, 35, of Clarksburg, pleaded down in Cooper County court on Monday to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, five additional charges were dropped.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Fort Leonard Wood woman arrested in Texas County for DWI

A Fort Leonard Wood woman was arrested Sunday evening on a charge of driving while intoxicated, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Crystal M. Putnam, 38, was taken to the Texas County Jail following her arrest but has since been released.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested for weekend stabbing just northwest of Stephens Lake

A Columbia man is arrested for stabbing another man with a pocket knife. John Bibby, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. According to court records, police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Amelia Street Sunday night to investigate a stabbing. When the arrived, the male victim told them Bibby had been on the phone with his mother when he started yelling about religious warfare. The victim says Bibby then came at him and cut him on the stomach. The wound required stitches.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
KRMS Radio

Eldon Woman Killed In Car Crash

A 27-year-old woman from Eldon is dead after a one-car crash on Route-Y, north of Brendel Boulevard, in Morgan County. The highway patrol says it happened early Tuesday evening when the car driven by Abigail Yoder crossed over the center line before traveling off the roadway, striking an embankment, becoming airborne and then overturning.
kjluradio.com

One woman injured in Columbia shooting

Columbia Police are investigating a weekend shooting with injuries on the Business Loop. The department says it responded to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of the Business Loop Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
ksgf.com

Shooting At Springfield Gas Station

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say one person was shot last night at the AmPm Gas Station near Kearney and Fulbright. The injuries were not life-threatening. KY3 says two male suspects left the area. Police are still looking for them.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMZU

Dual vehicle accident results in fatality near Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - A Joplin resident reportedly died during a vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. A Missouri State Highway patrol report states at approximately 6:05 p.m., 71-year-old Cyntia Myers, of Joplin, was traveling southbound on Highway 66, when she failed to yield. Myers was struck by an eastbound traveling vehicle, driven by a Joplin resident, 20-year-old Dylan Anderson.
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy