Cryptocurrency scams are an awful crime because they affect “a small person who can ill afford it.” As such, Branson pledged to cease such schemes involving his name. The British entrepreneur and founder of Virgin Group – Richard Branson – said he will do everything he can to prevent cryptocurrency scams that use his name as bate to lure inexperienced investors. His initials might work as a successful instrument to deceive traders since he has displayed his support towards bitcoin and is even a HODLer.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO