ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns

By Kait Newsum, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NaFH_0g6eqN1P00

WASHINGTON ( WHNT ) — Nearly 905 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled due to concerns of listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The Northern Tier Bakery, LLC. in St. Paul Park, Minnesota is recalling the following packaged salad products that were produced between May 18, 2022, and June 8, 2022

What police said about Deshaun Watson, alleged sexual misconduct
  • 4-oz. plastic packages of SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.
  • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

The products that are being recalled will have an establishment number “ EST. 19860 ” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to a news release , the company discovered the problem and immediately notified FSIS that the firm’s product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes .

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating of these products. The FSIS encourages anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

Two giant tortoises go missing from home in Ohio city

Symptoms of Listeriosis are listed as:

  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • And convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms

The FSIS recommends if anyone has these items in their refrigerators to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Go fishing for free this weekend in Ohio

**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Saint Paul Park, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Thunderstorm watch, flash flood warnings across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several Northeast Ohio counties are under severe thunderstorm watches and flash flood warnings as storms continue overnight A flash flood warning is in effect for Ashland, Holmes and Wayne counties until 5:30 a.m. There was a severe thunderstorm watch for Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes#Turkey Meat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

No permit needed to carry a gun in Ohio with new law

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio is joining more than two dozen states easing previous restrictions on carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Starting Monday, Senate Bill 215 eliminates the license requirement to carry a concealed handgun for qualifying adults 21 and older. “I believe it should be OK because a lot of people already have […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hot week ahead: Severe weather possible Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following rain, expect a quiet night with skies mainly clear and temperatures slipping to the low 60s. Monday, you’re heading to and from work with mostly to partly sunny skies, another warm day in the mid 80s. Slightly warmer Monday. Mostly sunny with temperatures topping the mid 80s in the afternoon. We’re […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy