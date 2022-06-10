ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seen on TV: 6/10/22

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native and celebrity chef Michael Symon is hitting the road for a new Food Network primetime series. Symon will host "BBQ USA," a six-episode series offering viewers an inside look at the world of competitive barbecue grilling. The show will feature barbecue competitions across the country, showcasing the talents of grill masters with stops in a diverse range of locales.
Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
New Avon Lake eagle names revealed

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Last week, Redwood Elementary School students voted on what to name the two new birds in their eagle’s nest. The names that reigned supreme are as patriotic as ever: Courage and Spirit. Parents Stars and Stripes had welcomed three eggs to the nest back in March, keeping them warm and protected among the […]
Go fishing for free this weekend in Ohio

**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the […]
Where and when you can get free produce in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Salvation Army is once again teaming up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this summer to host monthly free produce giveaways. The annual food drive distributes 12,000 pounds of fresh produce a month to local residents throughout the summer at the Salvation Army West Park Corps at 12645 Lorain Avenue. Food […]
Cooling centers opening in Cleveland, Akron due to heat wave

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s getting hot in Northeast Ohio. And with the heat wave, local officials have announced plans to open up cooling centers. CLEVELAND Cooling centers are being set up throughout the city Tuesday through Thursday, running 11:30 a.m. through 10 p.m. Locations include: Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. […]
Mega Millions jackpot hits $247 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have climbed to around a quarter of a billion dollars each. The next estimated Mega Millions jackpot drawing is at $247 million with a cash option of $140.6 million. You can see the winning numbers here at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The very next day […]
Lil Durk, Kodak Black to headline Z107.9 Summer Jam

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rap stars Lil Durk and Kodak Black are set to headline Z107.9′s annual Summer Jam concert, set to take over the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Aug. 26. The lineup will also feature Bleu, Doe Boy, Icewear Vezzo, SleazyWorld and more. Presale tickets begin on Monday,...
Teenager shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Sunday evening in the city’s Hough neighborhood. Cleveland police said the girl was shot in the 5900 block of White Street around 11:45 p.m. EMS told 19 News the teenager was in serious condition....
Storms move through Ohio; now here comes the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A band of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning brought damaging winds, flooding and power outages to several parts of Ohio, but largely stayed to the south of the Cleveland area. The overnight storms did cause problems for central and western Ohio. Several counties had...
