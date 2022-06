Development, progress, improved housing, and a little star power marked Newark’s Mayor Ras Baraka’s. Monday afternoon, the day before voters will ultimately determine the composition of the incoming City Council. Baraka was joined by Governor Phil Murphy, Boraie Development, and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal—a son of Newark himself—for a “topping off ceremony” at a new apartment building located at 777 McCarter Highway in the Inclusionary Zone. Of the 370 apartments which are under construction, 20% of them are designated as affordable housing. The building is also going to be the basketball star’s home in the city.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO