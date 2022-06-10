ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Two rescued after falling into M&M Mars factory chocolate tan

By George Stockburger, Daniel Hamburg
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue was prompted at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank.

A Lancaster County 911 supervisor says the first victim was extricated from the tank at 3:10 p.m. and the second was out by 3:25 p.m. after both fell into the tank. The condition of both victims is unknown at this time, but both were taken to area hospitals.

PVAS to return to facility after black mold remediation

Authorities were called to help cut a hole into the tank to assist the rescue, according to a dispatch supervisor. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating this incident.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson said they were managing the situation and are “extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKhvh_0g6epvcy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bv1h1_0g6epvcy00

It’s unclear if the tank was empty or contained chocolate at the time of the rescue.

Mercedes superintendent’s lawyer releases statement, calls allegations ‘political and not based in fact’

The plant is known for making a variety of products, including M&Ms and Dove chocolate, and is located 12 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Elizabethtown, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Wrigley#Tan#Accident#Pvas#Mercedes#Abc27 News#Nexstar Media Inc#K
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy