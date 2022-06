Starfield has had yet more details revealed about what fans can expect, including the return of a silent main character. After the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event, gamers across social media were curious to know whether the character they’d play in the upcoming action-RPG would have a voice. Despite the character creation being described as “the most flexible” yet, there were no details about voice options provided. To address that, Bethesda Game Studios has taken to Twitter stating that dialogue in Starfield would be first person, yet the protagonist does not have a voice.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO