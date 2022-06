ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices in the U-S have topped five dollars a gallon for the first time ever, and prices are inching closer to five dollars in New York. Triple A reports gas prices in Ithaca are four dollars 97 cents on average, 18 cents higher than last Monday. The new statewide average is over five bucks. Demand for gas is also on the rise. Crude oil prices remain at or near 120 dollars a barrel.

