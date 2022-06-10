VIDEO: Man, 64, beaten by group during robbery on Queens street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released surveillance video of a group of suspects sought in a violent robbery on a Queen street late last month, authorities said.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, May 30, a 64-year-old man was in front of 121-11 Liberty Ave. in South Richmond Hill when he was approached by a group of suspects.

The suspects punched and kicked the man about the body and stole an unknown amount of money from him before fleeing onto an A train at the Lefferts Boulevard/Liberty Avenue subway station.

EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).