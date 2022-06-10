ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jack White distances himself from White Stripes NFTs

By Patrick Clarke
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White has distanced himself from The White Stripes NFTs released last year, and expressed his dislike of the format. In April 2021, the band announced that a visualiser of the The Glitch Mob remix of their track ‘Seven Nation Army’ would be sold as an NFT also containing a number...

www.nme.com

NME

Watch Grace Jones debut new songs at Meltdown Festival

Grace Jones debuted a pair of new tracks at Meltdown Festival, which she curated this year. The singer played ‘Born Black’ and ‘War No More’ on Friday (June 10), opening the 27th edition of the festival held at the Southbank Centre in London. Among the new...
NME

Watch Christina Aguilera and Mya perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at LA Pride

Christina Aguilera was joined on stage by Mya to perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ during her headline set at LA Pride on Saturday (June 11). The track, which was originally released in 1974 by Eleventh Hour, was re-recorded by Mya, Lil Kim, Christina Aguilera and Pink for the soundtrack to 2001’s Moulin Rouge!. It subsequently went to Number One in both the US and UK.
The Ringer

The White Rapper Roundtable

Post Malone released his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, last week. Jack Harlow released his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, a few weeks earlier. Justin Charity and Rob Harvilla reviewed both albums for The Ringer. Below we’ve reconvened Charity and Harvilla for a meditation on the state...
Person
Beyonce
Person
Jack White
NME

BTS’ Jungkook shares heartfelt new song ‘My You’

BTS’ Jungkook has shared a heartfelt new song called ‘My You’ as part of the band’s “festa” celebrations – scroll down the page to watch the video for it now. Around June 13 each year, the Korean group mark their anniversary with “festa” content, including new music, photos and videos.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Fat Joe Says He Tricked Rappers Into Rhyming With Big Pun

Undoubtedly, Big Pun was one of the most lyrically feared emcees to ever touch the mic. His mentor, Fat Joe, talked about Big Punisher with Angie Martinez the week of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in an interview, reminiscing about how hard it was to get certain rappers to jump on a track with the late Terror Squad lieutenant.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
TVOvermind

Cult Movie Review: Heavy Metal (1981)

Is Heavy Metal the greatest animated cult movie of all time? It would be hard to argue with that on multiple fronts. In the 41 years since its release, this 90-minute, adult-oriented animated anthology film has received strong praise for its innovative rotoscoping, 2-D animation, its mature and graphic tone, and one of the best movie soundtracks ever. But what is it about the movie that continues to enthrall and delight audiences all these decades later? You would have to see it to believe it. For many years, Heavy Metal was one of those rare movies that eluded audiences who wanted to see it but never could. A home video release did not occur until 1996, thanks in large part to rights issues concerning its rock and metal-filled soundtrack. So unless you were lucky enough to see it in a theater in the early 80s, or catch it the handful of times it aired in the early AM hours on premium cable throughout the 80s and 90s–(bootleg VHS recordings of these airings went for hundreds of dollars )–the movie remained an almost mythical enigma. But even if you have seen the movie and find it overrated or juvenile, there is no denying its influence on adult animation.
NME

Listen to Utah Saints’ new track written for beat ’em up ‘Final Vendetta’

‘90s electronic dance duo Utah Saints are back scoring some of the music of upcoming beat ‘em up Final Vendetta, and you can check out one of the tracks below. The chart-topping group consisting of Jez Willis and Tim Garbutt have created four tracks for Final Vendetta, with Lee “Featurecast” Mintram set to compose the soundtrack as well.
American Songwriter

The Story Behind the Famous ‘London Calling’ Album Cover by The Clash

The Clash may not have been the first British punk rock band, but they were the soul of the genre in the late ’70s and early ’80s. The band—most famously composed of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, and Nicky “Topper” Headon—was seen as an attractive symbol of rebellion and protest. And by including elements of reggae, funk, and rockabilly in their music, they paved the way for a new generation of rockers.
NME

‘Halftime’ review: Jennifer Lopez lets loose in powerful pop star portrait

For much of her career, Jennifer Lopez has delivered top notes of Hollywood glamour with base notes of Bronx grit. It’s a paradox she turned into the ultimate humblebrag on her brilliant 2002 hit ‘Jenny From The Block’: “I’m real, even on Oprah.” This behind-the-scenes documentary following the singer-actress-mogul as she prepares for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show was never going to be warts-and-all: both Lopez and her manager Benny Medina are credited as producers, and that’s just not the J.Lo way. Still, despite sometimes slipping into hagiography, Halftime manages to offer a reasonably intimate insight into a performer who remains perpetually underrated more than 20 years after she became a superstar.
Loudwire

Bruce Dickinson Wants Iron Maiden to Continue With Hand-Picked Successor if He Can’t Perform Anymore

It happens. As some of our favorite rock stars grow older, especially for singers it's difficult to keep up the rigors of maintaining one's vocal ability, sometimes leading to some hard decisions. But in a new interview, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson has stated that he knows what he'd like to see happen if he ever gets to where he can't sing at the level he wants anymore.
