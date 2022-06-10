ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Man shoots randomly from Brooklyn stoop as bystanders duck for cover

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man with a gun walked out of a Brooklyn building and shot indiscriminately down the street, sending bystanders ducking for cover, video released Friday by the NYPD shows.

No one was injured in Thursday evening's shooting in Crown Heights, police said.

Video shows the gunman emerging from the door of an apartment building on Prospect Place, near Ralph Avenue, just after 7 p.m. and immediately opening fire from a stoop.

Video shows a man randomly shooting down a Crown Heights street on Thursday evening. Photo credit NYPD

The man shoots to the east and then to the west with no apparent target in mind, video shows.

Two people talking beside an SUV duck for cover as onlookers across the street also react to the gunshots.

Moments after firing the gun, the man runs eastbound down Prospect Place and out of view, video shows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

#Shooting#Stoop#Nypd#Crown Heights#Violent Crime#Prospect Place
