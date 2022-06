PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two factory workers in Lancaster County had to be rescued after they fell into a tank of chocolate on Thursday.

It happened at the M&M Mars plant in Elizabethtown.

Fire officials say crews had to cut a hole in the side of the vat to rescue them.

How they fell in isn’t clear.

Both workers were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown.