Economy

Study: LGBTQ Gen Zers are ditching the ‘boomer approach’ to money and finance

By Sam Becker
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people may not think twice about how their gender identity or sexual orientation affects their finances. But for the roughly 7% of Americans who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, identity can create significant barriers to meeting their financial goals. That may be changing, according to a...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 95

William Benson
4d ago

owner's manual for a new car in the 1980s had the data listed on how far to set the head space on the lifters...nowadays they come with a warning not to drink the motor oil...

Reply(3)
52
Fuh Q cancelculture
4d ago

they can't respect any societal norms so they create their own and expect us to confirm. I support people being who they want to be but I don't support mandating my support of it!

Reply(7)
44
Irish!
4d ago

Jude 1 :7 Just as Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding cities, which likewise indulged in sexual immorality and pursued unnatural desire, serve as an example by undergoing a punishment of eternal fire.

Reply(4)
36
Fortune

Gen Z and millennials are having the hardest time paying off their cars, and it speaks to their economic pain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With record inflation hiking up prices for everything from groceries to rent, and economists and industry leaders speculating about a recession on the horizon—or maybe already here, according to Cardi B—it’s a hard time for young Americans in this economy.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A 67-year-old gay widower was awarded $90,000 in backpay after experiencing discrimination from the Social Security Administration — and helped open the doors for other LGBTQ+ seniors

After 20+ years together, Anthony Gonzales and his late husband Mark Johnson were only legally married for six months before Johnson's death. Gonzales was denied his survivor benefits, Social Security benefits typically given after a spouse dies. Seven years later, Gonzales finally received $1,700 a month in survivor benefits, plus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtqia#Racism#Americans
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
ATLANTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

More Young People Identify as Transgender Than Ever Before, Study Shows

More young people than ever now identify as transgender, a new study from UCLA shows. The study—which analyzed government health surveys from 2017 to 2020—revealed that 1.4 percent of children 13 to 17 and 1.3 percent of those 18 to 24 identify as transgender, while only 0.5 percent of all adults do. Also, it estimated that 43 percent of the 1.6 million people in the U.S. who identify as transgender are young adults or teenagers. Dr. Angela Goepferd, medical director of the Gender Health Program at Children’s Hospital Minnesota, told The New York Times that teens may feel more open to explore their identities amid changing attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community. “We as a culture just need to lean into the fact that there is gender diversity among us,” Geopferd said. “And that it doesn’t mean that we need to treat it medically in all cases, but it does mean that we as a society need to make space for that.”
SOCIETY

