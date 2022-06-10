Sen. Rick Scott removes tax increase proposal from agenda after GOP backlash

(NBC News) — Sen. Rick Scott , R-Fla., removed a provision that would require poor people to start paying federal income tax from his revised agenda after it was bashed by fellow Republicans.

The proposal was included in the original version of Scott’s 11-point plan, which he released in February and has pushed as a possible blueprint for the Republican Party to take back the Senate this fall.

“All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game,” said a previous version of the plan.

Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, adjusted his “Plan to Rescue America” on Thursday, replacing the tax proposal with another one focused on people under age 60.

“Able-bodied Americans under 60, who do not have young children or incapacitated dependents, should work. We need them pulling the wagon and paying taxes, not sitting at home taking money from the government,” the updated agenda said. “Currently, far too many Americans who can work are living off of the hard work of others, and have no ‘skin in the game’. Government must never again incentivize people to not work by paying them more to stay home.”

