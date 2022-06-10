ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Woman admits to collecting social her dead sister’s social security benefits

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, a Mingo County woman pleaded guilty in court for falsely claiming to be her dead sister and illegally collecting her social security benefits. Court documents and statements reveal that Diana Cisco, 69, of Delbarton, says she received Social...

