Mid-State Fair free stage line-up announced

All shows are free with paid fair admission, start at 8 p.m. each night

– The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the following performers for the Frontier Stage. All shows are free with your paid admission to the fair and start at 8 p.m. every night.

July 20 – Miss CMSF Pageant (7 p.m. start): Come see lovely local ladies on stage and find out who is crowned Miss CMSF 2022.

July 21 – Sheena Easton: Sheena has sold over 20 million records worldwide. She has received two Grammys and was the first – and still only – artist to have top five records on five major Billboard charts. Hits include “Sugar Walls,” “9 To 5 Morning Train.” and “Strut.”

July 22 – Led Zeppelin 2 (Tribute): The Live Experience recreates the sights, sounds, and pure rock & roll euphoria of a prime Led Zeppelin concert. Come hear all the hits like “Stairway To Heaven,” “Welcome To California,” and “Whole Lotta Love.”

July 23 – Matt Stell: Matt hit the country scene with back-to-back #1 hits “Everywhere But On” and “I Prayed For You”. His current single rising up the charts is “This Ain’t Me No More.”

July 24 – Los Parras: Los Parras is a band that is revolutionizing regional Mexican music, appealing to all generations.

July 25 – Maddie & Tae: Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to brocountry, “Girl In A Country Song,” which moved to the top of country music charts and quickly went platinum.

July 26 – Mac Powell: Mac Powell co-founded the Christian rock band Third Day. Throughout their nearly three-decade career, the band sold over 10 million albums, earned four Grammy Awards, one American Music Award, 24 Dove Awards, and was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

July 27 – Foghat: Foghat celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021, and their live performances show why the band is still around. Foghat’s live show is as intense as ever with the incredible energy and musicianship that one would expect from a seasoned band with such a long musical history.

July 28 – Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters: The Vibe Setters, a mixture of Island, Soul, Funk, and RnB, with colorful melodies, and heavy grooves. The Vibe Setters have won a SLO New Times Music Award and have also been able to cultivate an exciting experience during their shows.

July 29 – Al Jardine Family & Friends Tour featuring Carnie & Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips plus Matt Jardine: Audiences will enjoy legendary hits of The Beach Boys, including “Help Me, Rhonda,” and “California Girls,” and “I Get Around.” The show will also feature the Wilson Phillips catalog, including “Hold On,” “The Dream is Still Alive,” and “You’re In Love.”

July 30 – High Voltage (AC/DC Tribute): High Voltage performs the best of AC/DC; from the early roots of the bands’ Australian club circuit days to the superstar worldwide status of their present hits. Don’t miss the excitement of “Back In Black,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and “Money Talks.”

July 31 – Niko Moon: RCA Nashville breakthrough recording artist Niko Moon kicked off 2021 by topping multiple charts with his Platinum-selling debut single “Good Time.” Moon has five songwriting No. 1 hits (Zac Brown Band’s “Loving You Easy,” “Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug,” “Keep Me In Mind,” and “Heavy Is The Head”) plus co-pen credits on singles by Dierks Bentley and Ashley Monroe, among others.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”