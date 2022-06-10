ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices in May likely kept inflation painfully high

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OW0w_0g6eo4pv00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of gas, food and other necessities likely shot up in May, giving Americans no respite from the worst outbreak of inflation in four decades.

Economists have forecast that overall consumer prices jumped 8.2% last month compared with a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet. That would be barely below the 8.3% year-over-year surge in April and the 8.5% increase in March, which was the most since 1982.

And on a month-to-month basis, prices are expected to have jumped 0.7% from April to May, up sharply from a 0.3% increase from March to April. The acceleration would almost certainly be due to gas prices, which had declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an average of nearly $5 a gallon nationwide.

America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe financial pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for such items as food, gas and rent and reducing their ability to afford discretionary items, from haircuts to entertainment. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans, in particular, are struggling because, on average, a larger proportion of their income is consumed by necessities.

Where’s the cheapest gas near you? Check the FOX8 Gas Prices Tracker

High inflation has also forced the Federal Reserve into what will likely be the fastest series of interest rate hikes in three decades. By raising borrowing costs aggressively, the Fed hopes to cool spending and growth enough to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a recession. For the Fed, it will be a difficult balancing act.

Surveys show that Americans regard high inflation as the nation’s top problem , and a substantial majority disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. Congressional Republicans are hammering Democrats on the issue in the run-up to the fall midterm elections.

Inflation has remained high even as the sources of rising prices have shifted. Initially, robust demand for goods from Americans who were stuck at home for months after COVID hit caused shortages and supply chain snarls and drove up prices for cars, furniture and appliances.

Now, as Americans resume spending on services, including travel, entertainment and dining out, the costs of airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals have soared. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further accelerated the prices of oil and natural gas. And with China now easing strict COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere, more of its citizens are driving, thereby sending oil prices up even further.

Yet Friday’s report on consumer inflation may contain some encouraging signs. Economists expect “core” inflation — which excludes volatile prices for food and energy — to slow. On a year-over-year basis, economists have estimated that core prices rose 5.9% in May, down from a 6.2% annual rate in April. It would be the second straight month that this figure has weakened. Economists closely track core inflation because it’s considered a better gauge of future price changes.

$5 per gallon for regular gasoline in Greensboro? ‘Not if, but when’

The cost of used cars, which skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 as shortages of semiconductors sharply reduced the availability of new cars, has fallen for three straight months. And clothing and appliance costs both dropped in April.

Goods prices are expected to fall further in the coming months. Many large retailers, including Target, Walmart and Macy’s, have reported that they’re now stuck with too much of the patio furniture, electronics and other goods that they ordered when those items were in heavier demand and will have to discount them.

Even so, rising gas prices are eroding the finances of millions of Americans. Prices at the pump are averaging nearly $5 a gallon nationwide and edging closer to the inflation-adjusted record of about $5.40 reached in 2008.

Research by the Bank of America Institute, which uses anonymous data from millions of their customers’ credit and debit card accounts, shows spending on gas eating up a larger share of consumers’ budgets and crowding out their ability to buy other items.

For lower-income households — defined as those with incomes below $50,000 — spending on gas reached nearly 10% of all spending on credit and debit cards in the last week of May, the institute said in a report this week. That’s up from about 7.5% in February, a steep increase in such a short period.

Spending by all the bank’s customers on long-lasting goods like furniture, electronics and home improvement has plunged from a year ago, the institute found. But their spending on plane tickets, hotels and entertainment has continued to rise.

Economists have pointed to that shift in spending from goods to services as a trend that should help lower inflation by year’s end. But with wages rising steadily for many workers, prices are rising in services as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Woman faces multiple charges after pursuit with Randolph County deputies, crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested on Friday after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing a vehicle, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. A deputy was patrolling and initiated a traffic stop near Trinity Road. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Ryan Julia McQueen, refused to stop, and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOX8 News

Asheboro cop resigns after DWI charge, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A police officer has resigned after being charged with a DWI. M’Leigha Tashona Brown, 25, was stopped around 2 a.m. on May 27 for suspicion of DWI while driving on US 64, east of the Asheboro city limits, near Presnell Street. Brown was arrested and charged by the NC State Highway […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Watch armed men rob of Marco’s Pizza in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Marco’s Pizza location in Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the Marco’s Pizza location on 4908 Reynolda Road at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday night after getting a report of an armed robbery. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FOX8 News

Man shot overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the area of East 17th Street and North Liberty Street at 11:25 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, officers discovered one man suffering from a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police arrest 4 people, seize 8 guns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say an investigation is underway after four people were arrested, and eight guns were seized on Sunday, two of which were stolen. The guns were seized while officers were responding to a call about a person with a gun on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court. Responding officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man on moped hit, killed at intersection of 5th Street, Research Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a moped was hit and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway. Investigators say James Earl Cardwell, 61, of Winston-Salem was on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Hispanic Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed
FOX8 News

Video shows brawl break out at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at a racetrack got a little intense! A fight broke out at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem on Saturday night during the chain race, which was the finale of the night. A fan captured the video of the scuffle that disrupted the race. Some cars got tangled up […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 arrested after gas station shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after a gas station shooting in Burlington. On June 7, just after 4 p.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to a Huffs on 2562 Maple Ave about a shooting. A 28-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
FOX8 News

Police investigating homicide on Tuscaloosa St in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an injured person found in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday they responded to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street after being told about a “down subject.” The victim, Sherrod Ferebee, 21, succumbed to their injury. Officers at the scene say they found Ferebee […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 people found dead in Davidson County, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were found dead on the 3300 block of Old Mill Farm Road on Sunday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:56 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek Community when they were told someone had died. Arriving deputies […]
FOX8 News

North Carolina authorities’ 24-hour manhunt ends with murder suspect’s arrest in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday evening by authorities in Robeson County after a 24-hour manhunt involving deputies from two adjoining North Carolina counties, authorities said. David Earlier Wilkins was caught about 9 p.m. after a foot chase, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is a suspect […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy