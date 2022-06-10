ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Business: Insurance increases for N.O. public schools

By Jennifer Kushinka
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfuYs_0g6enw0l00

Lockheed Martin is heading to space. It’s teaming up with General Motors to produce a line of moon-roving vehicles that can be used for commercial space missions. The vehicles will run on G-M’s electric-vehicle battery.
The companies hope to strike deals with NASA and private space-explorations companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Insurance has gotten a whole lot more expensive for New Orleans public schools. The school board says property insurance rates will go up nearly 50-percent on school buildings. They say rising real-estate costs are partially to blame. Some school buildings haven’t been repaired from previous storms, adding risk for insurers as well.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
City
New Orleans, LA
Daily Mail

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm - who is worth $8million and recently exercised exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company - insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an EV

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US central bank ponders huge rate hike to combat price surge

The US Federal Reserve is poised to raise borrowing costs Wednesday amid the troubling acceleration of inflation, with the only question being whether officials will opt for the biggest hike in nearly three decades or a smaller step up. While some economists continue to argue that such an aggressive step would indicate rising panic among policymakers who are usually reluctant to surprise financial markets, others argue that the Fed is behind the curve and needs to react strongly to prove its resolve to combat inflation "It is possible that by Wednesday the only way for the Fed to surprise markets would be to raise rates by 50 bp," Harvard economist and former White House advisor Jason Furman tweeted.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#Public Schools#Insurance Rates#G M#Blue Origin#The School Board
WWL-AMFM

Business: Europe-Russia natural gas truce

An uneasy truce between Europe and Russia over the supply of liquefied natural gas has cooled the market. But an explosion at one of the largest U.S. LNG export terminals last week sent European gas prices soaring again,
LOCKEFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy