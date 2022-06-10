Business: Insurance increases for N.O. public schools

Lockheed Martin is heading to space. It’s teaming up with General Motors to produce a line of moon-roving vehicles that can be used for commercial space missions. The vehicles will run on G-M’s electric-vehicle battery.

The companies hope to strike deals with NASA and private space-explorations companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Insurance has gotten a whole lot more expensive for New Orleans public schools. The school board says property insurance rates will go up nearly 50-percent on school buildings. They say rising real-estate costs are partially to blame. Some school buildings haven’t been repaired from previous storms, adding risk for insurers as well.