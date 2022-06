Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] dropped to a low of $20.8k in the hours preceding press time. This was a level that Bitcoin last traded at eighteen months ago. The global crypto market capitalization stood at $928 billion, and over the past two days of trading, crypto lost its status as a trillion-dollar market. However, the pain for investors might not have ended, and new lows could yet be set.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO