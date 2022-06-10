KRQE Newsfeed: Another break for repeat offender, Second largest fire, Record heat, Teen arrested, New exhibit

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Repeat offender likely to catch another break – A career criminal and convicted killer is likely to be released from custody in the coming weeks. Martin Copeland was arrested last year and charged with breaking and entering after a woman came home to find him asleep in her bed. That case was eventually dismissed. He was arrested three more times between August and October for burglary. Thursday he was back in court, the state argued he was too dangerous to be released, and asked the judge to send him to the state psychiatric hospital. Judge Stan Whitaker disagreed and did not grant that motion. Copeland is not being released yet. He will be held for seven days while the prosecutor petitions to have him sent to the psychiatric hospital. The prosecutor admitted during the hearing, that it’s unlikely the state will agree to a civil commitment. If the Department of Health doesn’t agree to a civil commitment, the case will be dismissed.

[2] Black Fire update – The Black Fire has now become the second largest fire in New Mexico history, and it continues to grow. The fire has surpassed the 2012 Whitewater Baldy Complex Fire by about 5,000 acres. The Black Fire is now at 298,000 acres and 44% contained. Officials say the southern part of the fire is the most active.

[3] Record heat and mountain storms this weekend – Friday morning is quiet and mild across the state. Temperatures will heat up fast today, with warmer highs in the upper 90s and 100s for most areas. A heat wave starts Friday and continues through early next week. We will see near-record and record hot temperatures daily through Monday. There will be slightly better moisture Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will develop mostly in the western high terrain, moving northeast. Rain will be very hit or miss in the lower elevations, but there is a low chance. We could see a stray shower or storm during the evening in the Metro on Saturday and Sunday

[4] Fifth suspect arrested in deadly Maverik gas station shooting – All five teens accused in a deadly case of mistaken identity have now been arrested. The fifth suspect, 16-year-old Adam Sedillo was taken into custody Thursday. He is one of five teens accused of opening fire on an SUV in March at the Maverik gas station at I-25 and Comanche. Kayla Montano was killed in the incident. All five teens are charged with murder.

[5] New exhibit brings the beauty of the Sistine Chapel to Albuquerque – If your bucket list includes seeing the world-famous Sistine Chapel in Rome, look no further than the heart of Albuquerque. Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition has created life-sized replicas of the artist’s iconic 16th-century frescoes, painted on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. The exhibit opens Friday at Expo New Mexico and runs through August. Visit the exhibit’s website to buy tickets.

