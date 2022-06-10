ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices in May likely kept inflation painfully high

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ra0Yf_0g6en8P200

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of gas, food and other necessities likely shot up in May, giving Americans no respite from the worst outbreak of inflation in four decades.

Economists have forecast that overall consumer prices jumped 8.2% last month compared with a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet. That would be barely below the 8.3% year-over-year surge in April and the 8.5% increase in March, which was the most since 1982.

And on a month-to-month basis, prices are expected to have jumped 0.7% from April to May, up sharply from a 0.3% increase from March to April. The acceleration would almost certainly be due to gas prices, which had declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an average of nearly $5 a gallon nationwide.

America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe financial pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for such items as food, gas and rent and reducing their ability to afford discretionary items, from haircuts to entertainment. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans, in particular, are struggling because, on average, a larger proportion of their income is consumed by necessities.

High inflation has also forced the Federal Reserve into what will likely be the fastest series of interest rate hikes in three decades. By raising borrowing costs aggressively, the Fed hopes to cool spending and growth enough to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a recession. For the Fed, it will be a difficult balancing act.

Surveys show that Americans regard high inflation as the nation’s top problem , and a substantial majority disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. Congressional Republicans are hammering Democrats on the issue in the run-up to the fall midterm elections.

Inflation has remained high even as the sources of rising prices have shifted. Initially, robust demand for goods from Americans who were stuck at home for months after COVID hit caused shortages and supply chain snarls and drove up prices for cars, furniture and appliances.

Now, as Americans resume spending on services, including travel, entertainment and dining out, the costs of airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals have soared. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further accelerated the prices of oil and natural gas. And with China now easing strict COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere, more of its citizens are driving, thereby sending oil prices up even further.

Yet Friday’s report on consumer inflation may contain some encouraging signs. Economists expect “core” inflation — which excludes volatile prices for food and energy — to slow. On a year-over-year basis, economists have estimated that core prices rose 5.9% in May, down from a 6.2% annual rate in April. It would be the second straight month that this figure has weakened. Economists closely track core inflation because it’s considered a better gauge of future price changes.

Surging gas prices leave drivers stranded as summer nears

The cost of used cars, which skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 as shortages of semiconductors sharply reduced the availability of new cars, has fallen for three straight months. And clothing and appliance costs both dropped in April.

Goods prices are expected to fall further in the coming months. Many large retailers, including Target, Walmart and Macy’s, have reported that they’re now stuck with too much of the patio furniture, electronics and other goods that they ordered when those items were in heavier demand and will have to discount them.

Even so, rising gas prices are eroding the finances of millions of Americans. Prices at the pump are averaging nearly $5 a gallon nationwide and edging closer to the inflation-adjusted record of about $5.40 reached in 2008.

Research by the Bank of America Institute, which uses anonymous data from millions of their customers’ credit and debit card accounts, shows spending on gas eating up a larger share of consumers’ budgets and crowding out their ability to buy other items.

For lower-income households — defined as those with incomes below $50,000 — spending on gas reached nearly 10% of all spending on credit and debit cards in the last week of May, the institute said in a report this week. That’s up from about 7.5% in February, a steep increase in such a short period.

Spending by all the bank’s customers on long-lasting goods like furniture, electronics and home improvement has plunged from a year ago, the institute found. But their spending on plane tickets, hotels and entertainment has continued to rise.

Economists have pointed to that shift in spending from goods to services as a trend that should help lower inflation by year’s end. But with wages rising steadily for many workers, prices are rising in services as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

6 ejected in deadly northeast Kansas crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Six people were ejected in a crash Sunday in northeast Kansas. It happened when an SUV rolled multiple times from the I-435 southbound ramp to eastbound I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old driver, Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena of Kansas City, was traveling too fast for the curve, lost control, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KSN News

Wichita man charged in fatal hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run that killed Kurt Krueger in west Wichita last month. Latrell Thompson, of Wichita, has been charged by a judge in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, June 13, with one count of failure to stop at an accident; reasonably known to […]
KSN News

Wichita police ask for help in identifying pet thief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in identifying a pet thief. In a tweet from Officer Paul Cruz on Sunday, he asked for help in identifying a woman who was seen in a video driving a blue SUV, pictured below. According to Cruz, in the video, the woman can […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 Topeka men killed in head-on crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Topeka men were killed in a crash Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Shawnee County on Kansas Highway 4 around 3:40 p.m. The KHP said it occurred when a Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Thomas Mika of Topeka, left the road and Mika overcorrected. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man dead in single-vehicle crash

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 12:01 a.m. on Kansas Highway 9 at mile marker 36.6, or 10 miles west of Logan. The KHP says 22-year-old Dustin Norris, of Logan, was driving a 2006 […]
LOGAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KSN News

Police: Puppy dies after being thrown from vehicle in northeast Kansas

MERRIAM, Kan. (KSNW) – The Merriam Police Department is investigating a case of animal cruelty. On Sunday, the department said callers observed a puppy with a bag over its head being thrown from a vehicle. It happened on southbound I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway around 6:15 a.m. Officers located the puppy dead and recovered it. […]
MERRIAM, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Hispanic Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed
KSN News

Finney County wildfire extinguished

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews were able to extinguish a wildfire north of Garden City on Monday. A witness told KSN News the smoke plume was visible for many miles. He said the fire burned wheat and stubble fields. Firefighters from Finney and Scott counties, Holcomb, Garden City, and the forest service responded. […]
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Vehicle crashes into gas line in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole and gas line northeast of Salina Tuesday morning, leading to an evacuation of some buildings. The crash happened on East Old Highway 40 near Simpson Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that one person received minor injuries from the crash. Trooper Ben Gardner […]
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Three people injured in crash northwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers and EMS responded to the scene of a crash at 167th Street West and 29th Street North, northwest of Wichita Monday. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Officers tell KSN News that a trash truck was stopped and the driver was bringing a cart to the back of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Cowley County man injured when bike crashes into deer

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after his motorcycle crashed into a deer. Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti said it happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the 19000 block of U.S. Highway 77, south of Winfield. Falletti said 65-year-old Richard Jones was heading east when his […]
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
KSN News

Wind of 100 mph, not a tornado, responsible for Manhattan damage

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The extensive storm damage done in Riley County on June 11 was caused by straight-line winds and not a tornado, according to The National Weather Service of Topeka. Following further investigation, the NWST has determined that straight-line winds are what is responsible for a newly estimated $9.47 million in damage […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy