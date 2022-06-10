CHS Grad Bierman Signs For KC Soccer

The Salem Community Blood Drive is set for noon to five Wednesday at the Salem Community Activity Center. This is one of the blood drives where everyone presenting to give blood will receive a commemorative St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive T-Shirt. All those presenting to give blood will be able to sign-up to win two free Holiday World Tickets from WJBD and WSIQ as well as $100 from the Salem Lions Club.

SALEM, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO