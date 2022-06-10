CHS Grad Bierman Signs For KC Soccer

Salem Strength Team had a massive showing at the USAPL MegaNationals Bench Press Competition in Las Vegas. The team earned four Individual Championship titles. Owen Becker in the Teen 82.5 KG class, Eric Brubaker in the Junior 110 KG Class, Monty Murphy in the Masters-1 90 KG Class, and Bryan Brubaker in the Masters-1 100 KG Class.
Susan “Sue” Elaine (Lippert) Tate, 66 years of age, of Salem, Illinois passed away early Sunday morning June 12, 2022, at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri. Sue was born in Centralia, Illinois to parents Robert and LaDonne (Hahn) Lippert on October 14, 1955. Sue graduated from...
Steve A. Harrell, 52, of Flora, passed away at 10:31 am, Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Clay County Hospital in Flora. Arrangements are pending and in the care of the McGriff & Triplett Funeral Home in Flora.
With the excessive heat warning continuing through at least Wednesday night, both the Salem Bryan Bennett Library and the Centralia Regional Library are reminding area residents they are welcome to get out of the heat and visit the library during regular hours. You can browse books and magazines or use the library’s wireless system.
Centralia Mayor Bryan Kuder in coordination with the Centralia Veteran Affairs Committee is proud to announce World War II Veteran and Prisoner of Foreign War Vince Rolves will be the Grand Marshal for this year’s 4th of July Veterans Parade. The parade starts at 1 p.m. with participants lining...
The Centralia City Council is being asked to lease three city-owned parcels of land near the Raccoon Lake Dam and Lake Centralia spillway for the development of Glamping, or glamorous camping facilities. Centralia development Jay O’Brist brought the idea to the city council Monday night. He says Glamping is camping...
The Salem Community Blood Drive is set for noon to five Wednesday at the Salem Community Activity Center. This is one of the blood drives where everyone presenting to give blood will receive a commemorative St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive T-Shirt. All those presenting to give blood will be able to sign-up to win two free Holiday World Tickets from WJBD and WSIQ as well as $100 from the Salem Lions Club.
A giant unicorn and frog have been spotted flying towards Centralia for this year’s Balloon Fest. “Alleycorn” the pink unicorn and “Kermie” the frog will be at Centralia Balloon Fest on August 19th, 20th, and 2st. This year’s event and special shapes are brought to you...
More than 600 flags were properly disposed of during a Flag Retirement Ceremony held over the weekend outside the Salem Elk’s Lodge. The yearly program held close to flag day each year is performed by the Salem Elks Lodge 1678 and Trail Life Troop 262. Nearly twice as many...
Salem has a new home fashion store. Sterling Avenue has opened in the Westgate Shopping Center offering a variety of items to decorate your home. The store is owned by Paul and Lynn Reihm. Paul explains the concept. “We actually came up with it because we flip homes in Salem...
Salem Police arrested 26-year-old Caitlyn Hopkins of East Bennett Street in Salem for alleged domestic battery. She allegedly struck another person in the right cheek. Hopkins was taken to the Marion County Jail for a final determination on charges. Illinois State Conservation Police have arrested a 31-year-old Flora man, Richard...
An 18-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges. Centralia Police took Demonte Agnew into custody for illegal possession of weapon by a felon, burglary, theft, and obstructing identification. Four others were arrested on outstanding warrants. 58-year-old Ronald Kniker of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Wamac...
Centralia City Councilman Jeff Castellari plans to lead an effort to make some areas of the city “no whistle zones” for the various train tracks that cross the city. Castellari made the announcement at Monday’s city council meeting. “There’s a lot of train tracks in this town...
The Centralia City Council Monday night will be asked to open bids on six vacant properties earlier declared as surplus. The properties are at 1335 South Locust, 1015 North Franklin, 508 and 510 East Kell, 902 South Marion, and a lot on Raccoon Lake not suitable for building. The council...
Two Centralia residents have been indicted in federal court on bank fraud charges. 26-year-old Matthew Woods faces three counts including possession of stolen mail, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. 36-year-old Jessica Smith was indicted on one count of bank fraud. The indictment accuses Woods of possession of personal checks...
Comments / 0