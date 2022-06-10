The search for the cure: Emory begins trials to test HIV vaccine in humans

ATLANTA — With new cutting edge technology, researchers from Emory University are on a journey to test if vaccines can truly work to prevent HIV.

Emory University has begun the first phase of a clinical trial to evaluate the use of messenger mRNA technology in an HIV vaccine for humans.

The clinical trial aims to test if the vaccine can induce a specific B-cell that can guide the immune system to make antibodies to neutralize antibody development, which is the main goal of HIV vaccination.

Moderna, along with IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization, teamed up to create the trial, IAVI G002.

The Hope Clinic of Emory Vaccine Center is one of four IAVI G002 centers across the county enrolling trial participants.

“As a scientific community, we have had tremendous success with the mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for prevention of COVID-19,” Srilatha Edupuganti, MD, lead investigator for IAVI G002 at the Hope Clinic site said in a statement.

The trials will enroll 56 healthy and HIV-negative adult participants across all sites. Of these,48 will receive one or two doses of the mRNA vaccine, and 32 will receive an additional booster shot. 8 participants will only receive the booster shot.

Researchers will monitor the participants’ immune systems for six months after their last dose.

To learn more about volunteering for the trial, click here.

