Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway 17-Year-Old Last Seen In Hudson

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Donovan Joseph Anderson, a missing-runaway 16-year-old.

Deputies say Anderson is 6’1”, approx. 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anderson was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on June 9 in the Hudson Ave. area of Hudson, wearing a white shirt, white sweat pants, and white shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWCHp_0g6emB0B00

If you have any information on Anderson’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Comments / 7

Gary Jackson
4d ago

I was on my own at the age of 17. Had my own apartment, a job and paid bills at that age. Missing?

Reply(2)
4
