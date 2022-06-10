Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway 17-Year-Old Last Seen In Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Donovan Joseph Anderson, a missing-runaway 16-year-old.

Deputies say Anderson is 6’1”, approx. 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anderson was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on June 9 in the Hudson Ave. area of Hudson, wearing a white shirt, white sweat pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information on Anderson’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

