Florida 5th Grader Awarded “AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year”

A south Florida fifth-grader is receiving top honors from AAA – The Auto Club Group. Olivia West was named “AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year” for the 2021-22 school year in Florida.

West attends Calvary Christian Academy in Ft. Lauderdale. She is one of the thousands of Florida students who participate in the AAA School Safety Patrol program, which AAA created over 100 years ago.

“Olivia West is a tremendous representative of the AAA School Safety Patrol Program and very deserving of this award,” said Michele Harris, Florida Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “She exemplifies the type of leadership qualities and safety skills of a great safety patroller. We are so proud of Olivia’s contributions and wish her the best of luck in the 6th grade.”

Olivia West recognized by the largest safety program in the world

“Safety patrol has taught me so much about leadership, relationship building, and serving others,” West said. “I hope my time as a leader in the Safety Patrol helps other young kids become leaders one day too. Now as I transition to middle school, I plan to continue growing as a leader and seek ways to serve others.”

The AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year Award recognizes the patroller who best exemplifies the leadership qualities, good citizenship, school involvement, and application of safety skills vital to effectively and responsibly wear the AAA School Safety Patrol badge. Each year, AAA is proud to recognize and award the AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year Award. Only one deserving patrol member per state earns this annual award.

Olivia’s Attributes:

Leadership Qualities

Takes initiative

Volunteers to serve even when not needed

Takes care of the younger students

Communicates to the other patrollers if a change is needed

Constantly volunteers when a need arises

Safety Skills

Holds the younger students hands while they wait for their car

Makes sure students get safely into their cars

Walks students safely and efficiently to their destinations

Attentive to her surroundings

Able to adapt her duties in adverse weather conditions

School Involvement

AAA School Safety Patrol Program

Intramural sports

Chorus

Drama/School play

Citizenship/Volunteerism

American Heritage Girls (food drives, veteran activities, etc.)

Host monthly book club

Lead worship for school and church

Mission trips to China, Thailand, and Taiwan

