Santana, Melendez homer in Royals’ 7-5 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Santana and MJ Melendez homered, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Santana hit a two-run homer to break a fifth-inning tie as the Royals won consecutive games for the first time since May 17-18.

Bobby Witt Jr. and fellow rookie Melendez played large roles Thursday.

Witt had two hits and stole two bases, while Melendez homered, drove in two and scored twice.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.