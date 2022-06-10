ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santana, Melendez homer in Royals’ 7-5 win

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Santana and MJ Melendez homered, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Santana hit a two-run homer to break a fifth-inning tie as the Royals won consecutive games for the first time since May 17-18.

Bobby Witt Jr. and fellow rookie Melendez played large roles Thursday.

Witt had two hits and stole two bases, while Melendez homered, drove in two and scored twice.

