China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report

By Thomas Maresca
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 10 (UPI) -- Beijing on Friday rejected the theory that the novel coronavirus may have emerged from a laboratory accident, calling it a political attack after a World Health Organization report said that more study is needed into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called the lab leak theory "a lie concocted by anti-China forces for political purposes," during a press briefing.

He also pushed back against charges that China attempted to cover up the initial outbreak of the virus and that it hasn't been cooperative with investigators.

China has "shared the most data and research results" of any country on the origin of the novel coronavirus, Zhao said.

After a 12-day visit to China in early 2021 to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, WHO investigators concluded it was "extremely unlikely" that the virus spilled over from a laboratory into the human population.

However, in a report released Thursday, a WHO advisory group said that "key pieces of data" are still missing to create a complete picture of how the pandemic began.

The group will "remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses," the 43-page report said.

The WHO was accused by some critics of being too deferential to China and too quick to dismiss the lab leak theory in its earlier evaluation. The U.N. agency's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, later said that there had been a "premature push" to rule out the possibility.

On Friday, Zhao instead repeated China's unsubstantiated allegations that the coronavirus may have emerged from bioweapons research at American facilities.

"Since the advisory group report proposes to investigate the national biological laboratories with early cases around the world, the next stage should be the investigation of highly suspicious laboratories such as Fort Detrick in the United States and the University of North Carolina," Zhao said.

He also called on the WHO to probe "unexplained childhood hepatitis and monkeypox outbreaks" in the United States, Britain and Canada.

The novel coronavirus was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 before spreading the world over, infecting more than a half billion people and killing 6.3 million, according to data curated by Johns Hopkins University.

Shaka Brah
3d ago

There was a heroic Chinese doctor who was trying to sound the alarm about this new virus, but he and his associates were suppressed by his government. He later succumbed to the virus. Does China have anymore information on why they didn’t let him speak freely?

Henry
2d ago

And the evidence? Why wasn't it released in detail so the world court can take action against this evil CCP régime? Documentaries doesn't mean anything if it's made by government serving producers with agendas. This pandemic has been too heavily politicized by Trump.Woman came forward yes, and the evidence? Where is it? Why hide it if they really have it? They're not still trying to protect China are they? Something of this magnitude, these evidences would've been released in detail by the media with the world court pouncing onto this. But nothing of this sort so far, it's all just suggestions and cooked up stories by some so called bogus experts. We're not still trying to protect them now are we?

Lovelife
4d ago

i believe we should be at least looking at Ukraine. US bio labs were everywhere and we know some funny stuff was going on over there involving a few government officials and their children.

The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
America Should Think Twice Before Fighting a War Over Taiwan

While the seizure of Taiwan would be devastating on humanitarian grounds, it would not cause a regional crisis or whet a Chinese appetite for further conquest. China may be a carbonated bottle, and Taiwan may be its cork, but these metaphors are often misconstrued to mean that an autonomous Taiwan is the sole barrier holding back Chinese conquest and world order revision. This misinterpretation, however, has inflated the importance of defending Taiwan. However, carrying the logic of this metaphor through to its natural end will help the United States more clearly assess the geostrategic implications of Taiwan’s possible annexation.
