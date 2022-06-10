ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rebel Wilson Debuts Relationship, Reveals Her ‘Disney Princess’

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 4 days ago

Rebel Wilson has finally introduced the new person in her love life to the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9LVa_0g6ekoIo00
Rebel WilsonA DERIVATIVE WORK OF EVA RINALDI, CC BY-SA 2.0 VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

On Thursday, the 42-year-old actress came out and shared that she is in a relationship with Ramona Agruma. 1News said that she is a fashion and jewelry designer.

The post, which emerged on Instagram, features a photo of the couple together. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star captioned it with, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rebel Wilson breaks her silence over Australian newspaper's attempt to 'out' her before she went public with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma – as it faces a wave of criticism for accusing the star of 'gazumping' their story

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence about claims she was going to be 'outed' by a newspaper before she went public with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The Hollywood actress came out on Friday with a gushing Instagram post announcing her new love of six months, to the delight of her 11.1 million followers.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Puts Her Long Legs On Display As She Reunites With '90210' Stars At iHeartRadio Wango Tango — See Photos!

Tori Spelling looked like she had a great night out when she attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event on Saturday, June 4. The star, 49, spent a lot of the night with her pal and 90210 costar Jennie Garth, in addition to Ian Ziering. "9021OMG Wango Tango style…Love my @iheartradio family and had soooo much fun seeing my friends, introducing @camila_cabello with my bff @jenniegarth , taping our podcast @9021omgpodcast backstage, and seeing some amazing performances.-Hair: @laurarugetti .Makeup: @teresaammons .Dress: @_zhivago_ .Shoes: @versace .Pics: @rkdmiii@9021omgpodcast," she captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram. The blonde babe, who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebel Wilson
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin Underwent Total Makeover To Avoid $500 Million Divorce? Julia Roberts Reveals Reunion Movie With Gravity Actor Is 'Going To Be Terrible'

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have been keeping details of their marriage under wraps. Amid their successful careers, the couple has been plagued with numerous controversies, including an alleged impending divorce. Distance has been cited as one of the primary reasons why George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are rumored to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Princess
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Kate Middleton Did Not Want See Prince Harry's Wife At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee? Duchess Was Reportedly Told To Stay Out Of Sight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created a buzz recently when they returned to British soil together again for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Though they spent most of their visit out of the public eye, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Trooping the Colour and watched with other royal family members from the Major General’s office.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughters: Meet Her 3 Girls, Zahara, Shiloh, & Vivienne

After a decade together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016, bringing about a tumultuous divorce and subsequent custody battles for their six children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. Although the public has always had an interest in the famous offspring, they have been thrust into the spotlight even more so as their parents work out everything in court.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

128K+
Followers
10K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy