Rebel Wilson Debuts Relationship, Reveals Her ‘Disney Princess’

Rebel Wilson has finally introduced the new person in her love life to the world.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old actress came out and shared that she is in a relationship with Ramona Agruma. 1News said that she is a fashion and jewelry designer.

The post, which emerged on Instagram, features a photo of the couple together. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star captioned it with, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”