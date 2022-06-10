ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little-known Triangle aircraft company lands big federal contract

By Lars Dolder
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAsEr_0g6ekled00

An aerospace manufacturer based in Morrisville has “flown under the radar” since its start in 2011. But the company’s new product may usher in a new era of autonomous military aircraft.

Blue Force Technologies, an airplane parts maker with about 85 employees, has earned $65 million in federal grants to develop “unmanned military aircraft.” At least $3 million will go toward renovations of the former 3Phoenix facility in Wake Forest where BFT plans to make its newest product.

The 32,000-square-foot space will employ about 125 workers producing the Fury — an autonomous aircraft designed for deployment in military training scenarios, according to company founder and president Scott Bledsoe. Eventually, the Fury may be capable of completing its own military operations.

“(L)ooking to the future,” Bledsoe said, “we think by our aircraft operating as a sparring partner it’s a natural segue into the Air Force making application with unmanned aircraft on the offensive side of things.”

To learn more about Blue Force Technology and the futuristic Fury, click here .

Tech news from the Triangle

  • Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is hiring in Durham. Can office space be far behind? [ N&O ]

  • PNC Arena to host esports championship with international video game competitors [ N&O ]

  • Why IBM, Red Hat are ready for the next recession [ TBJ ]

My five must-reads of the week

  • Cryptocurrency often sparks contentious debate. The unregulated and decentralized system operates across a nebulous global network. So far, the most popular cryptocurrencies have been impervious to hacks. But that’s not to say crypto-criminals (did I just coin that?) can’t find ways to work around the rules. Some are exploiting shortcomings of the world’s biggest NFT marketplace. [ NYT ]

  • Speaking of hackers, the CIA employs many. Much of what we know about the agency’s operations might be thanks to one hot-headed CIA hacker who’s accused of instigating a “digital Pearl Harbor:” the largest leak of classified data in CIA history. The whistleblower, nicknamed The Nuclear Option even before betraying government secrets, doesn’t seem to have turned on his employer for any noble reason. It was probably “because he was pissed off at his colleagues.” [ The New Yorker ]

  • The European Union wants most electronic products to share the same charging port. On its surface, I think that sounds amazing. Who doesn’t know the frustration of shuffling through chargers in search of the one you need? But forcing companies to change proprietary technology has wide-reaching implications. Could a European precedent change things here in the U.S.? [ WaPo ]

  • The federal government is serious about hunting UFOs. A few weeks ago, the Defense Department presented a historic report to Congress on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.” I guess they’re distancing themselves from the term “Unidentified Flying Objects,” but it’s all the same. On Thursday, NASA joined the fray. A top official announced the development of a special team to investigate “observations of events that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena.” It’s a fun read. [ WaPo ]

  • Another fun one. The New York Times’ “What You Get” series rounds up real estate listings from around the country based on certain price points. Its most recent installment featured three $430,000 homes. One is in Durham. Compared to similarly priced options in Vermont and Delaware, Durham makes a decent showing. [ NYT ]

Other Triangle business

  • Researched from birth, study participants now answer fundamental aging questions. This is a great read from our newest Business Desk reporter, Teddy Rosenbluth. [ N&O ]

  • In two NC cities, homes are overpriced by more than 50%, new study estimates [ N&O ]

  • The Rodanthe Bridge on the Outer Banks would be open now, if not for substandard paint [ N&O ]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at ldolder@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @dldolder. Call or text me at 919-419-6626.

Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
The News & Observer

