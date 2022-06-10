ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices in May likely kept inflation painfully high

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yx76G_0g6ekZ0n00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of gas, food and other necessities likely shot up in May, giving Americans no respite from the worst outbreak of inflation in four decades.

Economists have forecast that overall consumer prices jumped 8.2% last month compared with a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet. That would be barely below the 8.3% year-over-year surge in April and the 8.5% increase in March, which was the most since 1982.

And on a month-to-month basis, prices are expected to have jumped 0.7% from April to May, up sharply from a 0.3% increase from March to April. The acceleration would almost certainly be due to gas prices, which had declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an average of nearly $5 a gallon nationwide.

America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe financial pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for such items as food, gas and rent and reducing their ability to afford discretionary items, from haircuts to entertainment. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans, in particular, are struggling because, on average, a larger proportion of their income is consumed by necessities.

High inflation has also forced the Federal Reserve into what will likely be the fastest series of interest rate hikes in three decades. By raising borrowing costs aggressively, the Fed hopes to cool spending and growth enough to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a recession. For the Fed, it will be a difficult balancing act.

Surveys show that Americans regard high inflation as the nation’s top problem , and a substantial majority disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. Congressional Republicans are hammering Democrats on the issue in the run-up to the fall midterm elections.

Inflation has remained high even as the sources of rising prices have shifted. Initially, robust demand for goods from Americans who were stuck at home for months after COVID hit caused shortages and supply chain snarls and drove up prices for cars, furniture and appliances.

Now, as Americans resume spending on services, including travel, entertainment and dining out, the costs of airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals have soared. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further accelerated the prices of oil and natural gas. And with China now easing strict COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere, more of its citizens are driving, thereby sending oil prices up even further.

Yet Friday’s report on consumer inflation may contain some encouraging signs. Economists expect “core” inflation — which excludes volatile prices for food and energy — to slow. On a year-over-year basis, economists have estimated that core prices rose 5.9% in May, down from a 6.2% annual rate in April. It would be the second straight month that this figure has weakened. Economists closely track core inflation because it’s considered a better gauge of future price changes.

Surging gas prices leave drivers stranded as summer nears

The cost of used cars, which skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 as shortages of semiconductors sharply reduced the availability of new cars, has fallen for three straight months. And clothing and appliance costs both dropped in April.

Goods prices are expected to fall further in the coming months. Many large retailers, including Target, Walmart and Macy’s, have reported that they’re now stuck with too much of the patio furniture, electronics and other goods that they ordered when those items were in heavier demand and will have to discount them.

Even so, rising gas prices are eroding the finances of millions of Americans. Prices at the pump are averaging nearly $5 a gallon nationwide and edging closer to the inflation-adjusted record of about $5.40 reached in 2008.

Research by the Bank of America Institute, which uses anonymous data from millions of their customers’ credit and debit card accounts, shows spending on gas eating up a larger share of consumers’ budgets and crowding out their ability to buy other items.

For lower-income households — defined as those with incomes below $50,000 — spending on gas reached nearly 10% of all spending on credit and debit cards in the last week of May, the institute said in a report this week. That’s up from about 7.5% in February, a steep increase in such a short period.

Spending by all the bank’s customers on long-lasting goods like furniture, electronics and home improvement has plunged from a year ago, the institute found. But their spending on plane tickets, hotels and entertainment has continued to rise.

Economists have pointed to that shift in spending from goods to services as a trend that should help lower inflation by year’s end. But with wages rising steadily for many workers, prices are rising in services as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Teen charged in shooting that injured 3 people at NC mall

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a North Carolina mall, police said. Two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were shot in the parking lot of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday, […]
WNCT

Tarboro native Harrell facing felony marijuana charge

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. Harrell, 28, from Tarboro, was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely, news […]
RICHMOND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WNCT

Little change on Sunday as KWLA wraps up

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whopping 215 boats were registered for competition in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which started Saturday. There were 208 boats that chose to fish on Saturday. Due to anticipated bad weather, teams had the option of fishing Saturday or Sunday. The seven boats that fished on […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Trump makes last-minute pitch for Arrington in challenge to Mace in SC

(The Hill) – Former President Trump on Sunday called former South Carolina state Rep. Katie Arrington’s (R) policies “perfect” in a last-minute pitch for her primary challenge this week to Rep. Nancy Mace (R), who has blamed Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Trump endorsed Arrington in February one day after she announced […]
POTUS
WNCT

Sheriff: women arrested after kids hit with metal knuckles

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two women have been arrested on felony child abuse charges after the children of one of the women were hit with a pair of metal knuckles in their home. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said in a Facebook post that the children were hospitalized with […]
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC
WNCT

Greenville Grooves is coming to Town Common on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the park. On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Greenville Grooves will be held at Town Common in Greenville. The event will feature Carrolll Dashiell in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month. The music will be Motown and R&B-themed. It will also feature food trucks, vendors and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WNCT

Fire department to build another station

RHODESTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – One fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a brand new fire station to help better serve their growing community. The Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department, located in the Jacksonville area, plans to build the station at the intersection of Highway 258 and 111. Their current station has five bays and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

North Carolina authorities’ 24-hour manhunt ends with murder suspect’s arrest in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday evening by authorities in Robeson County after a 24-hour manhunt involving deputies from two adjoining North Carolina counties, authorities said. David Earlier Wilkins was caught about 9 p.m. after a foot chase, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is a suspect […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Investigation begins in NC trooper-involved shooting death

LENOIR, N.C. (AP) — A suspect was fatally wounded in a shootout with a trooper and a deputy along a highway in western North Carolina, investigators said. Authorities were called to a report of a crash involving an overturned vehicle and an armed man on a highway in Caldwell County on Sunday afternoon, the North […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Hispanic Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed
WNCT

Marlins pick up first win of season over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC – The Morehead City Marlins found a way to beat Wilmington 2-1 in eleven innings on Monday for their first win over the Sharks on the season. Trailing 1-0 headed to the ninth, the Marlins looked doomed for their fourth loss versus Wilmington. However, an error committed by the Sharks set up a […]
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
WNCT

Big Rock blog: Mercenaria leads field after Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is officially underway. The tournament announced that 266 boats are competing for a record purse of $5,858,875. There are 246 teams fishing today with 20 boats taking a layday. You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Longhorns power past Pirates, reach CWS again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The old saying goes that when it rains, it pours. That was never more the case — literally and figuratively — than Sunday with the season on the line for the East Carolina University baseball team. Win or go home: Texas victory forces deciding game Texas advanced to its 38th College […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Karen Beasley Center releases 10 sea turtles

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Ten turtles from the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center have been released back into the ocean as of Tuesday morning. The organization rescues and rehabilitates sick and injured sea turtles. In Tuesday’s release, there were two Kemp Ridley turtles, seven Green turtles, and one Loggerhead turtle. That […]
SURF CITY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy