Orlando, FL

UCF Recruiting: Seven-on-Seven Camp Highlights

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9Qqf_0g6ekPBX00

Detailing the top prospects and teams that participated at the UCF Football seven-on-seven camp.

Story Cover Photo – Rockledge High School with UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn

ORLANDO – The second year of the UCF summer camps are off to a tremendous start. The prospect camp went very very earlier this week, and Thursday’s seven-on-seven action was also impressive. Here are a few of the primary highlights about the event, teams and players.

From across the state of Florida, and even Brookwood High School in Thomasville, Ga., came to UCF to compete. Some of the programs that participated were Apopka (Wekiva), Winter Garden (West Orange), Orlando (Jones), Miami (Northwestern), Clearwater, Crescent City, Oviedo, Miami (Booker T. Washington), Dayton Beach (Mainland), and eventual champion Rockledge.

The Champs

Hats off to Rockledge. They really got after it defensively, playing sound fundamental defense. In the championship game versus Northwestern, Rockledge picked off three passes. That’s really hard to do in a seven-on-seven game. The big plays on offense were noticeable, too.

Whether it was top 2023 wide receiver recruit Eddie Combs making a deep touchdown grab, or just the methodical short passing game that Rockledge utilized for much of the tournament, the offense played very well. Most importantly, it was consistent from game-to-game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PMmZ_0g6ekPBX00
The deep speed of Eddie Combs showed itself several times during Thursday's competition.

@fbscout_florida

Organization of the Tournament

For anyone that’s been to a seven-on-seven event, they always seem to get off schedule. UCF, however, ran a tight ship. Even the thunderstorm that forced everyone inside (welcome to Florida in June) did not create total havoc like it would with many other events.

Everything moved into Nicholson Fieldhouse for a while and then things got back on track afterwards. Job well done.

The Prospects

There were numerous players at the event that will be playing major college football. Some are rising seniors, while others are only going to be sophomores or juniors. Every team seemed to have ‘that guy’ when watching a team warm up. Athletes everywhere. Here are few prospects that stood out, although there are many more from the event.

Booker T. Washington is on the rise again. This is a roster with talent in every class, and the Tornadoes are especially interesting within the underclassmen ranks. Any college football program that does not recruit Booker T. Washington when traveling through Miami is making a mistake.

Over at Clearwater High School, there are some really long and tall skill players. The most highly recruited prospect to date would be Jarvis Boatwright, Jr . The rising junior safety is very athletic in space and can absolutely be a player that moves into the slot as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xpkg6_0g6ekPBX00
Jarvis Boatwright, Jr. is one of the state of Florida's top underclassmen for his skills on the gridiron, and he's also an excellent student.

@fbscout_florida

One of the most intriguing prospects in the entire 2024 class would be Mainland’s Zavier Mincey . Even at 6’2 ½ and 189-pounds, yes, he can play cornerback. His hip flexibility and naturally fluid movements overall will make him a player that can move around in the secondary, too. He’s the prototype for what college football programs want.

Zavier Mincey (; 1:05)

Lastly, it's great to see rising senior prospects begin to gain recognition. CB/WR Destin Moore from Thomasville (Ga.) Brookwood is a speedy athlete that played well on both sides of the football during the seven-on-seven event. He won his claffication's 200 meter championship, and his speed is definitely noticeable.

Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
