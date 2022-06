KENNETT SQUARE — The United Way of Southern Chester County will be awarding 24 local nonprofits more than $750,000 this year, from donations it received last year. “The pandemic response generated many new initiatives,” said Rick Olson, president of the board of directors of United Way of Southern Chester County, at the organization’s annual meeting. “Our organization, through Carrie’s initiative and leadership, played important roles in that effort. One of the biggest inequities exposed during the pandemic is the digital literacy gap in some of our Southern Chester County neighbors. Too many of our residents either didn’t have digital devices or an education on how to use them or a reliable broadband signal. We were able to help fund the Digital Literacy Coalition’s pilot program to help vulnerable local populations become digitally literate. United Way will continue to invest funding to strengthen education around basic online and computer skills to these vulnerable populations.”

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO