HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee’s control over four bills that address gun violence. The Judiciary Committee voted to ask the speaker to have another panel take over the bills after Democrats tried to force consideration of the proposals. The vote, after a testy exchange between the two parties during a Judiciary Committee meeting, concerned proposals regarding safe gun storage, an assault weapons ban, a red flag bill and a measure to give local governments power to enact their own protections. All Republicans and about half of the Democrats voted to send the bill package back...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO