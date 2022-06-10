ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Midday Forecast: Few leftover storms today, heat increases this weekend

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGBVq_0g6ejMon00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5DgN_0g6ejMon00

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Panola, Shelby, San Augustine, and Sabine Counties until 3 PM. Damaging, straight-line wind is the primary concern if any storm becomes severe.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with partly cloudy skies towards daybreak. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies, with a few passing clouds from time to time. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
KETK / FOX51 News

15-year-old arrested for aggravated robbery at East Texas Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 15-year-old was arrested last night in Texarkana for aggravated robbery, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest. Police received a call Wednesday afternoon about a robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Summerhill Road. Witnesses told police that they saw a teenager take several cell phone accessories from the store’s […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler police looking for 2 women accused of thefts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking the public to help them identify two women accused of committing thefts. A woman allegedly stole several items worth more than $500 from Home Depot. Police said some of the things she took were a video doorbell, a flag, a clock and other home decoration […]
TYLER, TX
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabine Counties#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
WEATHER
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Severe storms set to wallop central US

As the Memorial Day weekend continues, AccuWeather meteorologists say that rounds of intense thunderstorms can inflict significant damage and disruptions across the northern and central Plains. This comes amidst an already busy stretch of severe weather. Over 20 reports of severe hail and damaging winds were received by the Storm...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman, 3 children injured after Lufkin rollover

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin PD has released the name of the driver from a single-vehicle rollover accident they responded to on Thursday afternoon that left a woman and three children injured. Kimberly Green, 30 of Lufkin, was driving southbound on John Redditt Drive near Lockheed Martin when her SUV left the road, according to […]
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy