Miami, FL

Alonzo Highsmith: "My Passion For Miami Football Runs Deeper"

By The Joe Rose Show With Zach Krantz
 4 days ago

We are inching closer and closer to officially kicking off the Mario Cristobal era at the University of Miami as the Canes get set to take the field on September 3rd. Miami has made some major hires to go along with Coach Cristobal and one of the biggest names to return home is Alonzo Highsmith. Highsmith brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role as GM of Football Operations. Alonzo joined The Joe Rose Show on Friday morning to discuss his new position. You can listen to the full conversation right here!

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

