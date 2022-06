Investigators suspect that lightning may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a barn in Columbiana County early Tuesday, killing a horse that was trapped inside. Sandy Creek Joint Fire District Chief Aaron Stoller tells 21 News that someone reported seeing lightning strike in the area of Stump Road and Bates Road in West Township about an hour before the barn fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO