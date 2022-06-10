ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

Millete attorney declares doubt of competency, criminal proceedings suspended

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zdlk0_0g6eiVYJ00

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Criminal proceedings were suspended Thursday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home.

The defense attorney for Larry Millete, 40, declared a doubt regarding her client’s competency to stand trial, leading San Diego Superior Court Judge Dwayne K. Moring to suspend criminal proceedings on Thursday afternoon.

Millete will now be evaluated by a doctor to determine whether he is fit to stand trial. A defendant is deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial if they are unable to understand the nature of the criminal proceedings or assist their attorney in their defense.

‘Silent snatching’: Thief who targeted elders went undetected

The ruling places the criminal case in limbo for the time being. Millete was slated to have a three-week preliminary hearing begin later this month, during which the prosecution would present evidence to support charges of murder and unlawful possession of an assault weapon filed against him.

A hearing regarding his competency is now set for Aug. 29 at the downtown San Diego courthouse.

Millete is accused of killing 39-year-old Maya “May” Millete, the mother of his three children, who disappeared on Jan. 7, 2021. Prosecutors say that no one has reported seeing Maya alive after that day, nor has her body been located.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Millete killed his wife because she sought a divorce.

He allegedly employed the services of “spell casters,” through which he hoped magic could be used to convince his wife to stay. Later, he allegedly sought for the spell casters to render her incapacitated so she could not leave the home.

Armed robber takes lotto tickets from 7-Eleven

His messages to spell casters abruptly halted after Jan. 8, save for one message on Jan. 9 that requested for any hexes on his wife to be removed, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Millete, who was arrested 10 months later, has denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance. In a separate court case, Millete wrote in a declaration that he believed his wife left voluntarily.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 9

Related
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: No One Will Serve Jail Time in the $80M A3 Charter Scandal

In the A3 charter school scam, one of the largest in history, no one will serve a single day behind bars, reports Will Huntsberry. Sean McManus and Jason Schrock, A3’s leaders, created a vast online charter school empire in a few short years. Nineteen online schools enrolled tens of thousands of students – some who took classes and some who did not.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Assault Weapon#Violent Crime#Chula Vista#San Diego Superior Court
sandiegocountynews.com

Four armed men rob group of jewelry, cash in Encinitas

Encinitas, CA–Four armed men in ski masks robbed two females and two males of jewelry and cash early Sunday morning in Encinitas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. The incident was reported at 12:21 a.m. on South Vulcan Avenue at East E Street. The suspects were described...
ENCINITAS, CA
truecrimedaily

California man accused of kidnapping and torturing woman in his home for months

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman and torturing her for months in his home. According to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday, June 9, at around 7:21 p.m., deputies from the Chino Hills Police Department responded to Alterra Park and spoke with a female victim who told authorities Peter McGuire held her hostage at his home. She was allegedly tortured, physically assaulted, and raped by McGuire.
CHINO HILLS, CA
borderreport.com

Man stopped at border with 10 pounds of fentanyl inside motorcycle: CBP

SAN YSIDRO, California — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a 22-year-old man suspected of trying to cross into California from Mexico with over 10 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside his motorcycle last week, the agency said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 6, officers stopped the rider...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

What Mayor Gloria's Homeless Crackdown is Causing

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's latest crackdown on homeless encampments has led to a spike in citations and arrests. According to data obtained by iNewSource, the number of arrests for encroachment and illegal lodging are up eight percent over last year. This after Mayor Gloria announced a recent push to get people off the streets and into shelters, saying at a recent briefing homeless persons don't have to accept the city's help, but there would be consequences.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

9 Victims Robbed at Gunpoint in San Marcos.

On 06/12/2022, three juveniles ages 15, 16, and 16, robbed nine different individuals at gunpoint at various locations throughout the city of San Marcos. The crimes were committed over a period of about two and a half hours. The victims all had similar descriptions of the suspects and suspect’s vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma truck. Around 2 p.m., shortly after the last robbery was committed, deputies located the suspect vehicle driving down Knoll Road. A traffic stop was conducted and three juvenile suspects were detained. A loaded, un-serialized handgun was located in the truck. The three juveniles were identified as having committed the prior robberies. The truck the juveniles were driving in was found to have been stolen the previous evening from a victim in the city of Vista.
SAN MARCOS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy