ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Waukesha County considers shutting down its Huber work-release jail because of a labor shortage

By Lydia Morrell, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaFrH_0g6eiJCp00

Waukesha County is considering shutting down the Huber Facility work release program because of a labor shortage.

The move would affect about 100 incarcerated people.

Sheriff Eric Severson announced that he and County Executive Paul Farrow are considering phasing out the program. County Executive Press Secretary Nicole Armendariz said the discussions are due to labor shortages.

“Within the past two weeks it became clear that the (county) jail would reach a critical shortage of correctional officers and discussions about ways to streamline public safety operations began,” Armendariz said in an email to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She added that they are considering moving officers from the Huber Facility to the Waukesha County Jail.

The building at 1400 Northview Road, Waukesha, has hosted the Huber program since 1990, but it is older and prone to maintenance issues, which contributed to consideration of closing the location, according to County Board members. The board would have to approve the closure for it to take effect.

If county leadership decides to phase out the program, Armendariz said they would possibly move officers from the Huber Facility to the county jail and use more digital monitoring options for convicted individuals, such as ankle monitors or alcohol sensors.

Currently, judges have the option of sentencing convicted individuals to the Huber Facility, which allows them to maintain their jobs through work-release privileges. Those in the Huber program can leave the facility during working hours to seek or attend a job, care for family or attend school.

Wendel Hruska is the executive director of Milwaukee’s Project Return, a post-incarceration organization that helps people return to society and be successful after completing their sentences. Hruska said work release centers allow individuals to get back in the community.

“It gives them the ability of earning an income while incarcerated,” Hruska said. “When they are released, they have got that nest egg set up that they can afford an apartment or can maintain that employment post-release.”

Hruska said the program risks allowing incarcerated people to walk off a job site, as there is much less supervision outside of the jail facility. He added that it is not a common occurrence, as people do not want to risk the additional charges such a move would prompt.

Hruska said the benefits outweigh the risks.

"It gets them to be able to have the opportunity to make some decisions on their own in the community versus having every decision made for them by correctional staff," Hruska said.

Severson and Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper were unavailable to discuss the potential change. Severson and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow are forming a workgroup to plan the closure, according to an email forwarded to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel by County Board Supervisor Larry Nelson.

Nelson expressed hopes for the electronic monitoring systems to replace the work that the Huber program is currently doing.

“They are going to be working on a system that hopefully will have more accountability than the current system, but also have the ability to save taxpayer dollars,” Nelson said.

The county is currently evaluating the Northview facility. Nelson said since the building is in a high-traffic area, developers have been interested in the property.

Lydia Morrell can be reached at 320-444-2339 or lmorrell@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at lydia_morrell.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Milwaukee#Gannett#County Executive Press#The Huber Facility#County Board
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy