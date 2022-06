The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is investigating two fatal crashes that happened over the weekend. Chief Deputy Jason Trundy says the first crash happened at approximately 4:45 Saturday on the Main Road North in Frankfort. A motorcycle traveling southbound had left the roadway and the operator, 23-year-old Mitchell Philbrook of Searsport, was ejected from the bike. Winterport Ambulance responded and determined that Philbrook had died from injuries sustained in the crash. Philbrook was alone on the motorcycle.

WALDO COUNTY, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO