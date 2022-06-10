Knoxville Super Regional: Tennessee-Notre Dame projected starting pitchers

No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) will host Notre Dame (38-14) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regional.

Notre Dame advanced to the Knoxville Super Regional after winning the Statesboro Regional. The Fighting Irish defeated Georgia Southern and Texas Tech twice.

Tennessee enters Super Regional play following winning three games in the Knoxville Regional. The Vols defeated Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech.

Tennessee-Notre Dame projected starting pitchers

Game 1 – Friday, June 10 (6 p.m. EDT)

RHP Blade Tidwell (3-1, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Temple (4-1, 3.46 ERA)

Game 2 – Saturday, June 11 (2 p.m. EDT)

RHP Chase Dollander (9-0, 2.38 ERA) vs. LHP John Michael Bertrand (9-2, 2.27 ERA)

Game 3 – Sunday, June 12 (TBD)