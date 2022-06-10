ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Super Regional: Tennessee-Notre Dame projected starting pitchers

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZccD_0g6ei3AS00

No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) will host Notre Dame (38-14) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regional.

Notre Dame advanced to the Knoxville Super Regional after winning the Statesboro Regional. The Fighting Irish defeated Georgia Southern and Texas Tech twice.

Tennessee enters Super Regional play following winning three games in the Knoxville Regional. The Vols defeated Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech.

Tennessee-Notre Dame projected starting pitchers

  • Game 1 – Friday, June 10 (6 p.m. EDT)
  • RHP Blade Tidwell (3-1, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Temple (4-1, 3.46 ERA)
  • Game 2 – Saturday, June 11 (2 p.m. EDT)
  • RHP Chase Dollander (9-0, 2.38 ERA) vs. LHP John Michael Bertrand (9-2, 2.27 ERA)
  • Game 3 – Sunday, June 12 (TBD)
  • TBD vs. TBD

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Lane Kiffin sticks it to Tennessee after No. 1-ranked Vols’ meltdown in 7-3 loss to Notre Dame

ATHENS — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin couldn’t help himself on Sunday afternoon when a Tennessee fan came after him on social media. Kiffin, whose checkered coaching past includes a one-season, ill-fated stop as the Vols head coach, put down a massive troll after the No. 1-ranked Tennessee baseball team was upset and eliminated, 7-3, by unseeded Notre Dame in Knoxville.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Tennessee Baseball Manager Reacts To Shocking Upset Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers aren't going to Omaha. Notre Dame eliminated the top-seeded squad from the NCAA's college baseball super regionals with a 7-3 upset on Sunday. Down 3-1 after six, the Fighting Irish scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to stun the Volunteers in Knoxville. Per...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Had A Message For Tennessee Fans Sunday

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin definitely enjoyed the results of today's NCAA baseball super regionals. While top-ranked Tennessee was stunningly eliminated by Notre Dame, Ole Miss shutout Southern Miss to advance to the College World Series. The Rebels didn't even finish the regular season with a winning record in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Knoxville, GA
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
wvlt.tv

‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher

HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hamblen County elementary school teacher died in a car crash in Morristown Tuesday. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated the deadly crash happened on Tuesday at 4:14 p.m. at 2940 Bethel Road. Haley Rouse, 28, of Morristown, was traveling south when she crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Nelson
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy