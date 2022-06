A woman from Brewer died after a motorcycle crash late Sunday afternoon in Waltham, just above Ellsworth. Maine State Police say two people were on the motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. when it went out of control on a sharp curve and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck. Officials report 50-year old Melissa Hatch, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, died from her injuries.

