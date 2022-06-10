ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

On Air Today: Paul Connell on the Diamond Heels

By Aaron Keck
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron chats with Paul Connell about UNC...

Glenn's Notebook: ECU's Wild Weekend

While North Carolina's sweep at the hands of Arkansas at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Chapel Hill sent a lot of Tar Heels home disappointed Sunday night, there may have been an even greater sense of devastation about 100 miles away in Greenville, N.C. The East Carolina baseball...
Saltbox Seafood Joint Chef Ricky Moore Wins 2022 James Beard Award

After making headlines as a semi-finalist for the prestigious James Beard Award some time ago, Chef Ricky Moore has finally taken home the gold as of Monday night's 2022 James Beard Award ceremony in Chicago, where he was named "Best Chef in the Southeast.". Moore's title as "Best...
DURHAM, NC
UNC Children's Hospital Highly Ranked Nationally for 14th Year Running

UNC Children’s in Chapel Hill received accolades Tuesday morning as one of the “Best Children’s Hospitals” in the nation. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospital” list ranked eight pediatric specialties of UNC Children’s – three of which were in the top 20. This includes 12th in the nation for pulmonology and lung surgery, 14th for diabetes and endocrinology and 20th for gastroenterology and GI surgery.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chapel Hill and Carrboro Join to Celebrate Juneteenth

A coalition of local organizations invites you to be a part of Chapel Hill-Carrboro Juneteenth Celebration! Celebrate Black community and culture with live performances, Black-owned small business and non-profit expos, kids activities, food trucks, and more. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Orange County Man Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

Eduardo Cervantes Garcia of Chapel Hill won a prize of $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday. The lottery shared a release saying Cervantes Garcia bought the ticket from Family Fare on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Chapel Hill and collected his prize on Friday. After required state and federal taxes, Cervantes Garcia will take home $71,016.
Hometown Hero: Jared Greenlee

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Orange County Sheriff’s deputy John Greenlee, recently honored as North Carolina Deputy of the Year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving!. Greenlee is this week’s Hometown Hero for his dedication to making the community — and the roads that allow...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Hillsborough: Heat, Budget, Juneteenth Celebrations

Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, June 14th. She discussed the current heat wave, the town’s budget, Juneteenth celebrations and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
As General Assembly Debates Medical Marijuana, Chatham Hemp Advocates Reflect on Potential Legalization

Sam Brownfield has lived with the stress of not knowing whether his business, Rocky River Hemp, will be around for the long haul. As a hemp farmer and the company’s co-owner, he and others working in North Carolina’s hemp industry, which is expected to be worth around $25 billion by 2025, have been working under a cloud of impermanence. The law that made growing hemp legal in 2015 was approved on a temporary basis, meaning any change could put him — and the state’s 1,500 other growers — out of business.
Orange County Health Director: ‘It’s Time to Revisit Our Narrative About COVID’

COVID-19 metrics are back on the rise, locally and statewide as well as nationally — but with improved treatments, widely available vaccines, and much lower hospitalization and death rates, more and more of us are feeling comfortable returning to (something like) normal. Mask mandates are going away, vaccine requirements are rarer, and states of emergency are being lifted if they haven’t been already. And more and more of us are going back to work in person — though of course a lot of us have learned we prefer working from home as a general rule.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Orange County Deputies Rescue Siblings From Hillsborough Pond

Four Orange County police officers saved a seven-year-old boy and his 22-year-old sister from a pond behind the Moose Lodge in Hillsborough Sunday afternoon. Deputies initially responded to reports of a young child running down Highway 70 near Holiday Park Road at around 4:30 p.m. that day, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s office. Deputies Joseph Winecoff, Chad Boggs, Brian Cates and Corporal Jeff Jenkins responded to the call and located the two siblings in the pond. The sister was struggling to pull the boy, who is non-verbal and has other special needs, out of the water before Winecoff entered the pond and pulled them both out.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
2 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Chatham County

Chatham County is installing two new electric vehicle charging stations in Siler City and Pittsboro, the county government announced Monday afternoon. The installation of the stations comes with the aid of two 2021 grants from the State of North Carolina and the Volkswagen Settlement Fund. One of the stations —...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Orange County Considering Ordinance to Push Protests Off School Property

At the Board of Orange County Commissioners’ recent business meeting, a draft ordinance was brought forth that would put regulations around where public protests could be staged near school grounds. Orange County School campuses have been the sites of several demonstrations over the past year. Groups, including some members...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Orange County Announces First Chief Equity and Human Rights Officer

Orange County leadership named Dr. Shameka Fairbanks as the county’s first Chief Equity and Human Rights Officer Monday afternoon. Fairbanks previously served as Health Equity Manager for the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission. County manager Bonnie Hammersley made Monday’s announcement. “Dr. Fairbanks is a highly accomplished professional...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Structure Fire in Carrboro Displaces 17 Residents, Injures 1

Fire officials in Carrboro are investigating the cause of an apartment fire on Saturday night that left one resident injured and 17 displaced. The fire occurred at 101 Rock Haven Road, not far from Carrboro High School. Crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames emerging from a 14-unit apartment building.

