On Air Today: Paul Connell on the Diamond Heels

COVID-19 metrics are back on the rise, locally and statewide as well as nationally — but with improved treatments, widely available vaccines, and much lower hospitalization and death rates, more and more of us are feeling comfortable returning to (something like) normal. Mask mandates are going away, vaccine requirements are rarer, and states of emergency are being lifted if they haven’t been already. And more and more of us are going back to work in person — though of course a lot of us have learned we prefer working from home as a general rule.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO