Norma Clark Murray, 91, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022, at Gorham House in Gorham. Norma was born on July 23, 1930, to Geneva Walls Clark and Howard Clark. She grew up in Otter Creek and attended high school in Bar Harbor. Among her many happy high school memories was cheerleading — even though she was always the shortest, and she saved her cheerleading jumper and BHHS letters with pride. She also frequently recalled great memories of chumming with good friends Jean and Virginia. After high school, Norma attended Sargent College in Boston, now part of Boston University, and stayed in touch with college friends throughout her life.

