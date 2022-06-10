ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden Moore Discusses Iowa Football Offer

By Rob Howe
'23 Colorado Linebacker Picks Up Hawkeye Opportunity

When Hayden Moore visited Iowa Football in early March, snow covered the ground. That might have turned off some prep prospects, but the 2023 Auroro (CO) Regis Jesuit High linebacker thought nothing of it. He's used to experiencing snow living in the Denver area.

"I really enjoyed seeing the campus and Iowa City on my visit," he told HN. "It was good to see the atmosphere and environment of the program as well."

The Hawkeyes offered Moore a scholarship this week. The opportunity intrigued him.

"I like how the coaches have been there for a number of years. It shows how they care for the program and the players," he said.

To a degree, Iowa will be trying to play catch-up with Moore, who has built strong relationships with schools that offered earlier. He's officially visiting Iowa State this weekend. He has officials set for Nebraska (June 17) and Colorado (June 22).

The Hawkeyes have invited him to their big recruiting weekend on June 24. They're expected to play host to verbal pledges and top targets at that time.

"I really liked the (Iowa) program, and I feel like it's a place where I can fit in scheme wise. I would like to take a visit. I'm just working out my schedule for later this month," Moore said.

Moore (6-3, 210) wants to study Business and Finance in college.

"I would say I'm in the last few stages of the recruiting process. I've narrowed down my choices and know what I want in a program," he said.

Iowa State, Nebraska, Colorado, UCLA, Washington State, Texas Tech and Michigan were reportedly among Moore's 17 scholarship offers. Notre Dame and Wisconsin have shown him interest.

As a junior, Moore totaled 111 tackles, which included 11.0 for loss. He added five sacks.

Rivals and 247Sports rank Moore as a three-star prospect. The latter sees him as the 10th best player overall in his state and the No. 121 linebacker nationally in the '23 recruiting class.

You can watch Moore's junior highlights HERE .

