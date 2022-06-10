ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Jude Dream Home last chance prize deadline is Friday

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gy3kz_0g6efgqh00

OWASSO, Okla. — Friday is the last day for a chance to win a $5 thousand Reasor’s gift card when you buy your ticket to the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

When you reserve your $100 ticket for the Dream Home before midnight, you will be automatically entered to win this last chance prize.

This isn’t the first year Reasor’s has offered the gift card for the giveaway.

“We love being a part of the community, and especially helping kids in need as well as their families,” said Reasor’s director of marketing and advertising, Amanda Russell.

With grocery prices increasing, and inflation at a 40-year high, Reasor’s recognizes a prize like this can be a big help.

“Especially with the economy the way it is, so it would be a great blessing to a family,” said Russell.

The Dream Home Giveaway supports the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Proceeds raised go towards general needs for St. Jude to help understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. At St. Jude, no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is built by Shaw Homes in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood. Its address is 19112 E. Beecher Court, Owasso, OK 74055.

The home is about 2,600 square feet, and features three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. It has an open floor plan with a modern farmhouse design and a large master suite.

To reserve your ticket, call 1-800-853-1470, or you can buy a ticket online.

You can watch the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway live prize drawing June 26 on FOX23.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

